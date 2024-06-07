2027 wide receiver Tank White commits to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Class of 2027 wide receiver Tank White has committed to Syracuse, he announced on social media Friday. White is the first player in the 2027 class to commit to Fran Brown’s program.

White chose SU over other Division I offers from Penn State, Pitt, Boston College, UCF, USF and West Virginia. The Melbourne, Florida, native currently attends Central Catholic High School, where he competed as a freshman wide receiver in the fall. With his youth, White’s current 6-foot, 180-pound build will likely grow before stepping on SU’s campus.