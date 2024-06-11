4-star lacrosse recruit Wyatt Bowman commits to Syracuse football

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Class of 2025 tight end Wyatt Bowman has committed to Syracuse football, according to 247Sports. Bowman was previously committed to North Carolina men’s lacrosse as a four-star midfielder, but he’s since flipped to Fran Brown’s program.

Bowman received his first Division I football offer from Syracuse in April, he posted on X. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound tight end went on an official visit to SU on June 7, per 247Sports, and announced his commitment four days later. Bowman also garnered offers from Delaware, Massachusetts and Towson.

He becomes Syracuse’s second tight end recruit in the class of 2025, which 247Sports has ranked as the 14th-best in the country. The Georgetown Preparatory School (Maryland) graduate is also a highly-touted lacrosse player. Inside Lacrosse rates Bowman as a four-star midfielder in the class of 2025 and the No. 20 overall player in the class.

Bowman originally committed to UNC men’s lacrosse in September 2023, while also nabbing offers from Virginia and Georgetown. With his commitment to Syracuse, whose men’s lacrosse program is coming off an NCAA Quarterfinals appearance, Bowman has potential to be a two-sport athlete. But for now, Bowman appears to have his sights set on joining SU’s tight end room.