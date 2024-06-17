3-star Class of 2025 DL Quante Gillians commits to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse football has added to its 2025 recruiting class, securing a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Quante Gillians, he announced on social media. He’s the third defensive lineman who is set to join Fran Brown’s squad in 2025.

Gillians chose SU over a number of other Division I offers, including Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Minnesota and West Virginia, among others. The Rochester native is rated by 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 6 defensive lineman in the state of New York’s 2025 class. He’s also rated by the site as a top-100 defensive lineman in the country.

The rising senior at Aquinas Institute High School racked up 10.5 sacks during the 2023 campaign, which set a career-high. He also tallied 11 quarterback hurries, 15 solo tackles and five tackles for loss.

Along with Gillians, the Orange have received commitments from 2025 three-star edge rusher Sharlandiin Strange and defensive lineman Haleem Muhammad. 247Sports currently ranks their 2025 recruiting class as the 15th-best in the nation.