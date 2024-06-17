Football

3-star Class of 2025 DL Quante Gillians commits to Syracuse

Cassandra Roshu | Digital Managing Editor

Three-star defensive lineman Quante Gillians committed to Syracuse Sunday.

By Cooper AndrewsManaging Editor

Syracuse football has added to its 2025 recruiting class, securing a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Quante Gillians, he announced on social media. He’s the third defensive lineman who is set to join Fran Brown’s squad in 2025.



Gillians chose SU over a number of other Division I offers, including Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Minnesota and West Virginia, among others. The Rochester native is rated by 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 6 defensive lineman in the state of New York’s 2025 class. He’s also rated by the site as a top-100 defensive lineman in the country.

The rising senior at Aquinas Institute High School racked up 10.5 sacks during the 2023 campaign, which set a career-high. He also tallied 11 quarterback hurries, 15 solo tackles and five tackles for loss.

Along with Gillians, the Orange have received commitments from 2025 three-star edge rusher Sharlandiin Strange and defensive lineman Haleem Muhammad. 247Sports currently ranks their 2025 recruiting class as the 15th-best in the nation.

