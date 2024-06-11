SU Chancellor Kent Syverud to serve on NYS Dormitory Authority Board

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud to serve on the board of the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York.

Syverud’s appointment was confirmed by the New York State Senate on Saturday, syracuse.com reported. The state Senate also approved several other positions, including members to the Behavioral Health Services Advisory Council and the Administrative Review Board for Professional Medical Conduct, according to a Saturday press release.

“New Yorkers deserve the best and brightest public servants to lead us into a new era for New York,” Hochul said in the release. “These appointees will help ensure that every corner of New York is being served by the best of the best.”

DASNY is a public corporation authorized by the state to finance and build higher education, health care and other public purpose facilities across New York, according to its website. DASNY was established in 1944. Its board is responsible for approving the DASNY operating budget, establishing internal policies and monitoring adherence to DASNY guidelines, according to its website.

Syverud, the only new DASNY appointee, is now one of five board members appointed by Hochul. The other six board members are the state’s Commissioners of Education and Health and members appointed by other state government officials.

In March, DASNY released a request for proposals for overall site improvements at the Hutchings Psychiatric Center, a Syracuse community mental health center located about a half mile away from SU’s campus. The center is operated by the New York State Office of Mental Health and is a rotation site for SUNY Upstate Medical University’s adult residency and child fellowship programs.

Syverud’s term on the DASNY Board will last three years, according to its website.