Sue Ludwig retires from SU women’s basketball coaching staff

Syracuse associate head coach Sue Ludwig retired from coaching, the program announced Monday. Ludwig spent 30 years coaching high school and college basketball. Before her coaching career, Ludwig played alongside head coach Felisha Legette-Jack at SU from 1984-88. Ludwig tallied 529 career assists with the Orange, the sixth-best mark in program history.

Following their playing careers, Legette-Jack and Ludwig embarked on their coaching careers. Legette-Jack coached Westhill High School until 1991. When she left for an assistant coaching job at Boston College, it allowed Ludwig to take over. Over the next three decades, Ludwig built a powerhouse.

Her 585 victories at Westhill are the New York State Section III record among female high school coaches. Ludwig led the Warriors to 22 Onondaga League Championships, 11 Section III Championships and five New York State Regional Championships.

When Legette-Jack was hired as Syracuse’s head coach, Ludwig came with her, joining her staff on April 11, 2022. Ludwig helped Legette-Jack rebuild SU’s program, winning a program-tying 23 regular-season games this past season.

After 30 years shaping young girls into women through the sport, Coach Sue has decided to retire from coaching. We love you @sludwig5208_sue and we are so grateful you came back to Coach at Syracuse these last two seasons. The definition of #ForeverOrange🍊 pic.twitter.com/aBFwUOJZm6 — Syracuse Women's Basketball (@CuseWBB) June 24, 2024

“Sue and I have been friends for 40 years,” Legette-Jack said in a statement released by Syracuse Athletics. “To have these two seasons of working here at our alma mater has been magical. No one can ever understand how much this journey with Sue has meant to both of us. I can’t wait to see our next chapter.”

With Ludwig’s departure, Kristen Sharkey has been elevated to the associate head coach role previously held by Ludwig. Sharkey was an assistant at Buffalo under Legette-Jack and is entering her 10th season on her staff. Assistant head coach Khyreed Carter will now become Syracuse’s lead recruiter.

Legette-Jack also hired Ty Evans to complete her staff for the upcoming season. Evans spent the last four years as Tennessee State’s head coach before stepping down on April 3.