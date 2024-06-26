Mannion wins 22nd Congressional District primary; other NY primary results decided

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The conclusion of the 2024 New York primary elections Tuesday night determined who will be on the ballot to represent central New York in the upcoming November general election.

The primaries marked a turning point in several closely-watched races, including in the New York 22nd Congressional District — where Democrats John Mannion and Sarah Klee Hood competed — and in the 24th Congressional District between Republican incumbent Claudia Tenney and Mario Fratto.

The Daily Orange has compiled the results of Tuesday night’s key primary elections in the central New York area.

NY-22 Democratic primary

The Associated Press called the NY-22 race in favor of Mannion at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday night, with around 80% of votes counted. Mannion won the district with a little over 60% of the vote, according to unofficial poll data from the New York State Board of Elections. The state senator will now face Republican incumbent Brandon Williams for the U.S. House of Representatives seat.

Mannion released a statement sent to The D.O. shortly after the AP called the race.

“The voters of Central New York and the Mohawk Valley have sent a clear message in this Primary Election: they reject divisive politics and want new leadership in Congress,” Mannion said in the statement.

His statement also called for “party-unity” ahead of November’s general elections. Mannion shared in an interview with syracuse.com that his experience as a teacher will inform his approach to politics if elected as representative.

Klee Hood, the DeWitt town councilor, met with supporters at a Syracuse restaurant and publicly endorsed Mannion after the race was called, syracuse.com reported Wednesday night. At the restaurant, she acknowledged her loss and said she had called the state senator before conceding.

Echoing Mannion, Klee Hood also emphasized the need for unity within the Democratic party going into the general election. She said the party will need to “rally” to take the seat from Williams.

A letter published last week by former staffers of Mannion alleging workplace misconduct drew critical responses from both Klee Hood and Williams leading up to the primary. Mannion called the letter a “false political attack” in a statement to The D.O. The state senate is investigating the allegations, CNY Central reported Friday.

As votes were counted Tuesday night, Williams published several X posts condemning Mannion in the hours leading up to and following his win.

“John Mannion is an Albany-insider who has spent his political career siding with far-left radicals, and Central New Yorkers have felt the impact at the pump, in the grocery store, and on their utility bills,” Williams wrote in a Tuesday night X post.

In his posts, Williams also claimed that New York Governor Kathy Hochul and other “NYC elites” influenced the primaries. Williams urged his supporters to “reject” Mannion and help Republicans keep the House majority come November.

According to the unofficial BOE results, Klee Hood received 37.95% of the vote, or 10,048 ballots, while Mannion led with 61.31% of the vote, or 16,231 ballots. Mannion maintained his lead throughout election night, according to syracuse.com.

Mannion and Williams will face each other in November to represent New York’s 22nd congressional district, which includes the cities of Syracuse, Utica, Rome, Madison and Oneida.

NY-24 Republican primary

Incumbent Tenney is the projected winner of the NY-24 Republican primary, the AP reported late Tuesday night.

According to unofficial BOE data, Tenney won by 60.17% of the vote. Her opponent, Fratto — a local attorney — received 37.88%, as of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Tenney will face Democrat David Wagenhauser for a House seat in the fall. Wagenhauser ran uncontested for the Democratic nomination, according to The New York Times. New York’s 24th district includes the towns of Oswego, Genesee and Cayuga.

On Tuesday night, Tenney released a statement sent to The D.O. regarding her win.

“This landslide victory proves that voters are united behind our aggressive advocacy on behalf of the hard working people of NY-24 and will not be fooled by desperate lies and baseless attacks from a perennial, failed candidate,” Tenney said in the statement.

She also highlighted her main campaign focuses of securing the United States’ northern and southern borders, protecting Second Amendment rights and ensuring former President Donald Trump’s reelection to “save our great nation from the disastrous Biden Administration” in the statement.

Tenney’s November opponent, Wagenhauser, has not yet publicly commented on her win as of Wednesday afternoon.

New York State Senate 50th District Democratic primary

Onondaga County Legislature Minority Leader Chris Ryan and former Oswego County Legislature Minority Leader Tom Drumm competed to be the Democratic candidate for the state senate’s 50th District. The election was called in favor of Ryan, according to unofficial BOE results.

Ryan will now face Republican Nick Paro, town supervisor of Salina, to clinch the state senate seat. The seat, previously held by Mannion, will be up for election as Mannion continues his campaign for Congress.

This district includes Oswego, Cicero and parts of Syracuse.

Ryan posted to Facebook regarding his win, thanking his supporters and pledging to continue supporting constituents. Drumm congratulated Ryan in a Tuesday night Facebook post.

Drumm said he called Ryan to concede the election and plans to offer his “complete and total support” as his campaign moves forward.

“At the end of the day, we left (the) decision with the voters, and the voters have decided. It’s not goodbye but it’s time for some rest,” Drumm wrote in his post.

New York State Senate 48th District Republican primary

The primary election of the New York State Senate’s 48th District between Caleb C. Slater and Fanny Villarreal was called in favor of Slater by syracuse.com late Tuesday night. Slater will now run against incumbent State Senator Rachel May this November.

The 48th District encompasses parts of Onondaga and Cayuga County.

“The voters in Senate District 48 have spoken, and good luck with that guy,” Will Dawson, Villareal’s campaign manager, said in a comment to syracuse.com.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. To register to vote, visit Vote.gov.