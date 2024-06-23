2025 offensive lineman Kahlil Stewart commits to SU

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Three-star interior offensive lineman Kahlil Stewart has committed to Syracuse’s 2025 class, he announced Saturday night on social media. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound lineman chose the Orange over Penn State and Virginia Tech, among others.

Stewart originally committed to Maryland but reopened his recruitment Wednesday. Stewart then officially visited Syracuse Friday and committed Saturday night, according to 247Sports.

In his junior season as a left guard for St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia, Stewart’s size and quickness overpowered opponents, showing that he can make an impact with the Orange’s interior offensive line.

St. Joseph’s Prep won the 2023 Pennsylvania State Championship with a 13-1 record. Its only loss came to IMG Academy in week one of the season, falling 17-14.

Stewart joins 23 others in Fran Brown’s 16th-ranked 2025 class, according to 247Sports. The Philadelphia native adds depth to the interior offensive line, joining three-star Matthew Hawn. 247Sports’ composite rankings rate Stewart as the 23rd-best player in Pennsylvania and the 77th-best interior offensive lineman in the country.