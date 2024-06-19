Gretchen Ritter to step down as SU provost

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Gretchen Ritter will step down as Syracuse University’s provost, vice chancellor and chief academic officer, according to a Tuesday SU News release.

Ritter began her term as provost in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Effective July 1, she will serve as SU’s first vice president for civic engagement and education. According to the release, the university will appoint an interim provost “shortly following consultation with key stakeholder groups.”

During her time as provost, Ritter played a significant role in the development of SU’s Academic Strategic Plan, a roadmap of the university’s goals for the next five years, and the Syracuse Statement on academic freedom and free speech. She also helped establish SU’s Institute for Democracy, Journalism and Citizenship and Center for Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing.

“I am immensely proud of what the University has accomplished in recent years, particularly as it relates to our work in free speech, research excellence and academic strategic planning,” Ritter said in the release. “With a divisive campaign season underway and as we confront challenges related to free speech and academic freedom, I am excited to take on this new role and help Syracuse University navigate this inflection point in higher education.”

Ritter also served as provost while several schools and colleges saw transitions in leadership and as SU responded to the Supreme Court’s overturning of affirmative action admissions policies. Following the university’s announcement that Falk College would separate the human dynamics departments from the school, Ritter convened a Human Dynamics Task Force to “reimagine” its structure. The task force is set to deliver its final report to Ritter in October.

According to the release, Ritter’s new role as vice president of civic engagement and education will encompass fostering civil dialogue and free expression, promote community service and support the ASP. She will also continue her roles as a professor of political science and faculty affiliate with the Program for the Advancement of Research on Conflict and Collaboration.

“I am grateful for the meaningful relationships I have created here and look forward to collaborating with many of my talented peers on this important work,” Ritter said in the release.