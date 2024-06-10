4 SU players participating in USA 6’s training camp

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Three members from Syracuse’s 2024 team – Delaney Sweitzer, Emma Ward and Emma Tyrrell – along with alumna Nicole Levy were selected to participate in a USA Lacrosse training camp at its headquarters for the U.S. sixes team. The four were among 24 total participants chosen.

Describe this U.S. Training Team roster in one word. 👇 24 of the most talented women in the world are heading to USA Lacrosse HQ this week for our U.S. Sixes Training Camp. pic.twitter.com/nQxK4oTod7 — U.S. Women's National Team (@USAWLax) June 10, 2024





The camp is from June 10-12 as USA Lacrosse begins to build up for the 2028 LA Olympics. The 24 players selected are a combination of U.S. team veterans, professional players and recent or current college lacrosse stars.

Sweitzer, Ward and Tyrrell helped the Orange reach the Final Four in 2023 and 2024, but they fell to Boston College both times.

In 2023, Sweitzer was the IWLCA and ACC Goalkeeper of the Year as she recorded a 50.5% save percentage. She posted a 41.8% mark in her final collegiate season in 2024.

Ward earned an ACC All-Freshman Team selection in 2021, Inside Lacrosse All-America Third Team honors in 2023 and an Inside Lacrosse All-America honorable mention in 2024. She can return for the 2025 season as a graduate student, but her future is unknown.

Tyrrell was an Inside Lacrosse All-America honorable mention in 2022 and 2023 before earning Second Team honors as a graduate student in 2024.

Levy was an attack for SU from 2016-19 and finished her career ranked 10th in points (222), tied for ninth in goals (141) and tied for eighth in assists (81) in program history. She is currently an assistant coach at Florida.