3.4 magnitude earthquake felt in parts of upstate New York, Canada

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Lake Ontario at approximately 11:45 p.m. Friday night, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quakes, originating around 9 miles southwest of the city of Henderson, were reportedly felt in Syracuse and throughout central New York.

Syracuse is approximately 60 miles south of Henderson. Parts of the city experienced “weak” to “light” seismic activity, or between 2 and 3 on the Richter scale, according to USGS. Other central New York cities — including Rome, Oswego and Rochester — felt similar mild effects from last night’s earthquake.

Though earthquakes are relatively rare along the East Coast, last night’s tremors mark the second quake upstate New York has felt this year. On April 5, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake originating around Tewksbury, New Jersey was felt throughout the region, with seismic monitors near Syracuse reporting intensities of around 2.6 to 2.7.

In April 2023, two earthquakes originating in the Jefferson County region, which includes Henderson, occurred within two weeks of each other. The second of the two, striking on April 23, was felt by around 1,700 people, syracuse.com reported.

No injuries associated with Friday night’s earthquake have been reported as of Saturday morning, according to syracuse.com.