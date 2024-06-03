3-star 2025 Bronx QB Rich Belin commits to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse football has earned a commitment from three-star class of 2025 quarterback Rich Belin, he announced Thursday.

As a junior at Cardinal Hayes High School (Bronx, New York), Belin passed for 3,112 yards and 30 touchdowns while adding 1,351 yards and 19 scores on the ground. He was named the 2023-24 New York Gatorade Player of the Year. 247Sports reported that Belin chose the Orange over Princeton, Delaware and Yale.

Before dominating under center at Cardinal Hayes as a sophomore and junior, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound quarterback was a wide receiver catching passes from his brother and now-Duke football player Henry Belin.

Ohio State transfer quarterback Kyle McCord will be SU’s starter in 2024, but that is his last year of collegiate eligibility. In addition to Belin, the Orange’s quarterback room in 2025 includes Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, Braden Davis and FAU transfer Michael Johnson Jr.