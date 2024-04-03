We need more positive queer stories in the media, uplifting representation

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Many people choose not to read the news. If we think about what’s often talked about in news cycles, it’s hard to blame them. Amid human rights violations, polarizing wars and the loss of reproductive rights, a Mental Health America survey of 266 therapists found that nearly all agreed the news can take a toll on your mental health.

While this feeling of depression and hopelessness from reading the news is widespread, it disproportionately affects people within the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities. For members of these communities, this information is not surprising — much of the news related to historically marginalized groups is negative.

As a gender and sexuality columnist, I am guilty of reporting negative queer news.

About a month ago I wrote an article on the death of Nex Benedict, a nonbinary Indigenous teen in Oklahoma. Writing that article was emotional for me, and Nex’s story of course was impactful for other queer people around campus as well.

These countless stories about queer tragedies, many of which don’t even get reported on, or new laws banning discussions about LGBTQ+ identities in classrooms are needed to keep people informed, updated and safe. But the queer community needs to hear good news every once and awhile too.

When I say we need good queer news, I don’t just mean coverage of policy changes like Greece legalizing gay marriage, we also need empowering media about queer people and LGBTQ+ groups that have done great things.

Last month, a roller derby team in New York state’s Nassau County fought for the right of transgender women to compete alongside them, which is a huge win, especially at a time when anti-trans laws are being put in place in sports and in schools. While it’s necessary to focus on Nassau County’s restrictive anti-trans laws, the roller derby team should be written about as well

News like this is what needs to be shared and spread, not only so transgender women see that there are places where they are accepted in sports, but also to show other groups how they can take similar action.

Reporters can also spotlight the work of LGBTQ+ activists who have fought for policy changes, organized inclusive events or created safe spaces for marginalized members of the community. By emphasizing the good queer people have accomplished, the media would be showing the overlooked power within the community.

Coverage of successful and popular queer media, such as Netflix’s “Heartstopper,” also encourages LGBTQ+ writers, artists and actors to keep creating. By highlighting positive developments made by LGBTQ+ community members, the queer community can see that they too can be just as successful.

We need media that covers thriving LGBTQ+ stories and moments, especially ones that focus on the individual successes of queer people. Without widely shared success stories within the LGBTQ+ community, queer people of all ages may not see any way for themselves to succeed or have moments of greatness.

Cindy Zhang | Digital Design Director

While major media sources don’t often share positive queer news, there are many creators on social media who do. One creator, Josh Helfgott, runs a series on TikTok called “Gay News,” which spreads good news stories for queer people – both big and small – alongside mainstream news updates.

It shouldn’t be the standard that queer people are only talked about when something really good or really bad happens; our everyday happy stories have a right to be heard too.

It is the small victories for regular queer people that the world needs to know about. These stories are not only inspiring, but they serve as reminders to other queer people that we too are deserving of joy, celebration, accomplishment and empowerment.

Claire McBride is a freshman Magazine, News and Digital Journalism major. Her column appears bi-weekly. She can be reached at [email protected].