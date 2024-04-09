Crime

DPS says man attempting to break into vehicles at SU issued trespassing ticket

Emily Steinberger | Daily Orange File Photo

The Department of Public Safety responded to the report Monday at approximately 2:30 a.m.

By Kendall LutherNews Editor

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.
Subscribe to our newsletter here.

An individual “attempting to gain entry into vehicles” in Syracuse University-owned parking lots was issued an appearance ticket for trespassing early Monday morning.

The Department of Public Safety responded to the report at approximately 2:30 a.m. The individual, who was identified as a non-affiliate of SU, was “quickly apprehended” by DPS officers, a DPS spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Daily Orange.

This story will be updated with additional reporting.

membership_button_new-10







Top Stories

Column

‘Quiet on Set’ reveals dark side of public pressure

Seeing them now being subjected to this same kind of behavior from the public as adults is nothing short of frustrating and infuriating because it means we haven’t actually learned anything from watching “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.” We haven’t learned our lesson about what pressure can do to people, how easily we can traumatize others. Read more »