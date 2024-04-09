DPS says man attempting to break into vehicles at SU issued trespassing ticket

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

An individual “attempting to gain entry into vehicles” in Syracuse University-owned parking lots was issued an appearance ticket for trespassing early Monday morning.

The Department of Public Safety responded to the report at approximately 2:30 a.m. The individual, who was identified as a non-affiliate of SU, was “quickly apprehended” by DPS officers, a DPS spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Daily Orange.

This story will be updated with additional reporting.