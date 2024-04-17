‘The Bear’ leaves fans with serious heartburn every season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

“The Bear” might not seem that appealing to viewers at first glance. Why watch this gritty and down-to-earth exploration of kitchen life when you can watch something fantastical and incredible?

But it’s not just a story about a chef trying to save a restaurant after his brother’s suicide, nor a series highlighting the intensity of kitchen life. Rather, it’s a show that forces viewers to consider the inherent toxicity and demand of a career dedicated to making others happy.

In the series’ opening shot, a caged bear growls, ready to maul anyone who confronts it. The shot serves as a symbol of the internalized anxiety, rage and traumas of its main character, Carmy “Bear” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White).

Carmy grieves his brother Mikey (Jon Bernthal), but channels his emotions into self-abuse through the difficult process of improving the restaurant. He doesn’t acknowledge his own well-being, and instead pours himself into his life’s work. But his passion can be all-consuming, and often leads to budding tensions and outbursts in the kitchen.

Carmy is accompanied by Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), a young, talented chef who serves as the base to his often acerbic personality. Sydney is strong, stands up to Carmy’s outbursts and has massive aspirations of her own.

Ayo Edebiri related her own experiences in the kitchen to Sydney’s, talking about the drudgery of kitchen life as a male-dominant industry. She trained at culinary school for the role but had prior kitchen experience from her time in college. While kitchen life was unsustainable and difficult, she loved food, though it didn’t easily translate into good pay, Edebiri said.

The show’s camerawork and music selection accentuate the intensity of kitchen life with elements including tight shots, whip-pan transitions, smash cuts and percussive, high-energy music. A season one episode is a single 18-minute take and is particularly high-octane, jarring and unsettling.

A world-weary, yet hopeful and persevering supporting cast makes “The Bear” distinct from other prestigious shows. Rather than relying on developing a core cast, season two reveals that nearly every character has some baggage through episodes focusing on their specific storylines. Yet, it continues to move forward and looks ahead with optimism, which adds to the show’s realism.

Guest roles from Jamie Lee Curtis the Berzatto matriarch Donna, Bob Odenkirk as Uncle Lee, John Mulaney as Stevie and Jon Bernthal as Mikey, grant the show emotional range and help contextualize the difficult family dynamics at play within the Berzatto family. Season two’s Christmas special “Fishes” highlights the impact of abuse and addiction on certain families.

Moments like the season one finale, Richie’s redemption and the Chicago montage are all accompanied by heartfelt and familiar music. With prominent features from artists like R.E.M., Nine Inch Nails and Wilco, a major part of the show’s appeal is the expansive musical menu.

But “The Bear” isn’t about what you hear; it’s about taste.

A montage in the pilot entwines scenes of cooking, Chicago and smiling families who are often diving into delicious, saucy, hearty meals. Christopher Storer, the show’s creator, was inspired by the Chicago restaurant “Mr. Beef,” but also the restaurant industry overall. He talked with families that owned local restaurants and the strain it put on them, but also the reward.

One of the hardest things to do when watching “The Bear” is simply look at the plates of delicious food, ranging from risotto to gourmet donuts. You’ll find yourself craving some of the show’s exotic or comfortingly familiar dishes.

The dishes in “The Bear” aren’t just eye-candy, though. They are a crucial unifier amidst all dysfunction and tension, bringing estranged families together, for better or worse, which Storer drew from his lived experience.

Above all else, “The Bear” strives to be a realistic portrait of the kitchen and a realistic portrayal of grief, addiction, trauma and reconciliation. Transformation of broken and dysfunctional systems, relationships and people is another central theme of the show, and there’s an element of hope that these things can change, Storer said.

The shabby sandwich shack successfully metamorphosizes into a high-end fine dining locale, and talks of Michelin stars are in the air. But with opening night comes plenty of sticky situations and things nearly come off the rails, leading to Carmy rejecting all of his coworkers and his significant other as he is locked in the walk-in — a caged bear.

Looking ahead to season three, which premieres in June, predictions are speculative as the cast and crew remain mum on what is to come. However, considering the show has been renewed for a fourth season, fans can rest easy knowing that season three will not be the end of Carmy and friends’ journey.

However, it’s not certain that the bunch will have a happy ending. Carmy’s self-destructive tendencies lead to conflict between him and his coworkers, who have risen to new stations with excellence. Carmy, a bit of a narcissist, seems to think the restaurant can’t function without him. It would be interesting to see an anti-hero arc, pitting Carmy against Sydney and the reformed Richie.

No matter what comes in season three, Storer and crew will continue to deal with difficult issues like mental illness and addiction delicately and realistically because it’s derived from personal experience.