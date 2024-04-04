The African American studies department needs to be valued by administrators at SU

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

A day before the spring semester began this year, the African American Studies department received an email from the College of Arts and Sciences that they would go the semester without a department chair, hampering their ability to hire faculty. And with dwindling resources and support, the department’s ability to fulfill its mission is compromised.

In the aftermath of #NotAgainSU and the recent United States Supreme Court decision to overturn affirmative action, the African American Studies department at Syracuse University is facing a concerning decline. This decline doesn’t just impact academics, but represents a broader lack of support for diversity, equity, inclusion and access efforts within the university community. The current issues involving the AAS department and SU represent wider challenges to create spaces of equity in higher education.

As a Black student at SU, I am deeply troubled by the implications this has for our collective future.

Departments like African American Studies not only enrich the dialogue within academia but also foster an environment where diverse voices are valued and celebrated. They serve as a vital space to engage in critical conversations on race, identity and social justice. Courses offered by AAS challenge students to discuss race and encounter curriculums that address injustice. These classes then encourage students to engage with tough topics outside of FYS 101.

Without the department, there will be a void within the university that undermines the mission to foster diversity and inclusivity in higher education.

Students of color continue to fight for the implementation of DEIA training and an increase in initiatives to encourage diversity on campus. Similarly to #NotAgainSU, the advocacy of students is what helped bring AAS to life on campus.

Student-led programs within the AAS department have always centered on community and cultivating space for Black students through initiatives like the Martin Luther King Memorial Library, the Paris Noir Summer Abroad Program and the Black Syracuse Historical Mapping project.

Community building within AAS pushed the bounds of the SU campus as well with the department’s strong ties to the wider Syracuse city community. The Community Folk Art Center is a unit of the African American Studies department at SU and works to bridge the community and campus with its exhibitions, programming and volunteer opportunities.

While student activism has played a significant role in the building and resiliency of the department, it is now crucial for institutional support and accountability to accompany these grassroots efforts.

SU has stated that they will continue their DEIA goals regardless of the overturning of affirmative action, but the current state of the AAS department proves otherwise

“I think the lack of support for the department is not only a reflection of the university’s consistent failure to uphold academic integrity and academic freedom but also a failure to uphold its principles of DEIA,” said Alani Henderson, an SU student minoring in African American studies.

In addition to filling the empty department chair position, the university must take accountability for how they promote programs on campus and what they perceive as “valuable.” This speaks to broader issues that those who pursue majors similar to African American studies face at other universities – institutions of higher education not valuing the major.

Transparency is also required from both parties so students can participate in improving the department. Efforts made by the department to address the concerns they have for their future with students was one step. While students hold a lot of power on campus, the onus can not solely be on students. It starts with department leadership continuing to meet with the campus community and giving students a call to action that can better mold how students organize.

Ultimately, the fate of the AAS department isn’t just a matter of academic administration, it’s a reflection of our university’s commitment to equity and justice. As students and stakeholders, we must demand better and hold our institution accountable. The AAS department’s resilience and legacy remind us of the importance of community and collective action in confronting systemic challenges.

Sarhia Rahim is a junior Policy Studies Major. Her Column appears bi-weekly. She can be reached at [email protected].