Syracuse women’s rowing finishes 2nd in Cayuga Cup

Syracuse women’s rowing ranked eighth in the most recent Collegiate Rowing Association Poll. It finished behind No. 5 Yale and ahead of Cornell in nearly every race at the Cayuga Cup Saturday in Saratoga Springs, New York. SU’s varsity 4 was its only boat to come in first after the Orange won six races at the ACC/Big 10/Ivy Duals two weeks ago.

Yale captured the Cayuga Cup, which has been given to the winner of the race between Syracuse, Yale and Cornell every year since 2003. The Orange claimed second for the second straight year, but still have yet to win the cup.

Facing tailwinds at over 10 miles per hour, the Orange’s third and fourth varsity 8 got the day started against Yale and Cornell’s 3V8s. Yale finished first, with SU’s 3V8 in second at 6:45.4, 14 seconds behind the Bulldogs. The 4V8 finished behind Cornell in last place with a time of 7:12.5.

Coming off of its ACC Crew of the Week honors, the second varsity 8 captured second place in 6:38.1, again 14 seconds after Yale, yet 24 ahead of Cornell.

The varsity 8 continued this trend by narrowly crossing the line second, less than 0.7 seconds after Yale with a time of 6:15.7. It was comfortably ahead of Cornell, though, and finished almost 30 seconds before the Big Red.

Coxed by freshman Chloe Van de Meulebroecke, the varsity 4 had SU’s best performance of the day, earning first place ahead of Yale by two seconds at 7:06.1.

To finish the day off, the second varsity 4 again placed second behind Yale, covering the course in 7:29.4, nine seconds after Yale but 33 before Cornell.

The Orange will race next weekend at the UVA Invite on Lake Monticello in Virginia. On Saturday, they will face Cal and No. 18 Oregon State, followed by a matchup on Sunday against No. 1 Stanford — the defending national champions.