Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s lacrosse (11-3, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) is ranked No. 2 in the Week 9 Inside Lacrosse Poll. The Orange rose one spot following a 17-4 win over Cornell and a 16-7 win over Pitt.

The Orange moved up from No. 5 to No. 3 in last week’s poll after wins over then-No. 7 Loyola and Louisville. Following another 2-0 week, Syracuse reaches its highest ranking in 2024. Then-No. 2 Maryland also fell 17-9 to No. 1 Northwestern Saturday, further helping SU’s ranking.

In Ithaca Tuesday, a 5-1 first quarter followed by a 6-1 second quarter put the Orange in the driver’s seat early and they never looked back. SU’s defensive unit put up one of its best games of the season, allowing just four goals — its lowest mark of the season. Syracuse put up its best draw (83.3%) and save (69.2%) percentages of the season up to that point.

Four days later, the Orange returned to Syracuse for their final home game. At Cicero-North Syracuse High School, SU again rode a fast start to victory over Pitt. Emma Tyrrell led the way with six goals, advancing her hot streak through the last four games in which she’s averaging 5.25 goals per game. Delaney Sweitzer allowed just one goal on four shots in the first half before being subbed out at halftime. A 10-0 run from the middle of the first quarter to the beginning of the third quarter separated the teams early on.

With two games remaining in the regular season, Syracuse is still unbeaten in ACC play, sitting at a perfect 7-0 mark. All that remains is a matchup with Clemson on April 13 before facing Boston College on April 18.