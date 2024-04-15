Syracuse women’s lacrosse stays at to No. 2 in Week 10 Inside Lacrosse Poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s lacrosse (12-3, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has been ranked No. 2 in the Week 10 Inside Lacrosse Poll. The Orange remained in the spot following a 15-6 win over Clemson Saturday.

Syracuse moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 in last week’s poll after wins over Cornell and Pitt. Following another undefeated week, SU stays at its highest ranking of the season. No. 1 Northwestern defeated Ohio State Saturday, to remain in the top spot.

In their first-ever visit to Clemson, the Orange utilized an 8-0 run in the first half, to lead 9-1. Kate Mashewske had another great day in the draw circle, helping SU win nine straight in the first half and 17-of-23 overall. Emma Tyrrell continued her dominance, posting a game-high six points. SU’s defense forced Clemson’s attack into multiple scoring droughts over 10 minutes, allowing the attack to drain the clock and push further away.

The win for SU clinched a share of the ACC regular season title. But hours after taking care of business, Syracuse got some help from an ACC foe. Virginia took down Boston College 13-12 in overtime, clinching the Orange their first outright ACC regular season title in program history.

With one game remaining in the regular season, Syracuse is still unbeaten in ACC play, sitting at a perfect 8-0 mark. All that remains is a matchup with Boston College in Chestnut Hill Thursday.