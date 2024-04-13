Syracuse women’s lacrosse clinches 1st outright ACC regular season title

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

For the first time in program history, Syracuse women’s lacrosse has won the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title outright. With an 8-0 record and the next closest teams (Boston College and Notre Dame) at 6-2 with just one game remaining, the Orange clinched the title before their matchup with BC Thursday.

Since joining the conference in 2014, Syracuse has won a share of the regular season title twice, first with Maryland in 2014 and Boston College in 2023. Though it had never won the title outright until this year.

Saturday, SU entered its game versus Clemson needing just a win to earn at least a share of the title. After defeating the Tigers 15-6, attention then went to Charlottesville, where Virginia hosted Boston College. The Eagles entered the game 6-1. Against the Cavaliers, BC came back from an 8-3 deficit with a 6-0 run. After UVA forced overtime with two seconds remaining in regulation, it scored in sudden-death overtime to beat the Eagles.

In 2023, the Orange entered the final regular season matchup against BC with a 7-0 mark in the ACC but fell 17-16 at SU Soccer Stadium. SU’s loss not only split the regular season title but also gave Boston College the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. The Eagles rode the top seed to the conference tournament championship while Syracuse fell in the semifinals.

With much less on the line for conference seeding, Syracuse faces Boston College Thursday in Chestnut Hill in the final game of the regular season.