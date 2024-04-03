Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Quentin Hillsman, former Syracuse women’s basketball’s head coach who resigned in 2021 amid allegations of inappropriate behavior, threats and bullying toward his players, was hired by Ole Miss Wednesday as an assistant. It’s Hillsman’s first NCAA coaching job since his SU tenure ended in turmoil.

“I am extremely grateful and humbled for the opportunity to join the women’s basketball team at Ole Miss, one of the premier programs and premier institutions in the Southeastern Conference,” Hillsman said in a statement.

Welcome to The Sip Coach Q! 📰 | https://t.co/BbRSH8gify pic.twitter.com/aws4pOZIud



— Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) April 3, 2024

The Athletic first reported the allegations against Hillsman in June 2021. The article contains interviews from nine former players and 19 other members of the team, including managers and staff members, which detail Hillsman’s alleged use of vulgar language and threatening remarks to his players. The report came after 11 players transferred following SU’s second-round NCAA Tournament loss to UConn.

An Ole Miss spokesperson provided a statement to syracuse.com’s Chris Carlson in response to Hillsman’s hiring, writing that the program completed a “comprehensive background check” on the coach. The Rebels’ coaching staff has maintained a close relationship with him over the years, the spokesperson wrote.

Hillsman was previously hired as the head coach by Club Baloncesto Leganés — a professional club in Madrid, Spain — in the wake of his resignation. He never coached the team due to visa issues and further backlash from his Syracuse exit.

Coaching SU from 2006-21, Hillsman accumulated a 319-169 record and helmed the Orange to their first-ever national title appearance in 2016. He has also served as an assistant coach at St. Mary’s, Siena and Alabama, among other programs.