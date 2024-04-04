Dyaisha Fair declares for 2024 WNBA Draft

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair announced on social media that she will be declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft. As a graduate student in 2023-24, Fair averaged 22.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game leading the Orange to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

Across her five-year collegiate career, with the first three being played at the University at Buffalo, Fair scored 3,403 points, the third-most in women’s Division I history. Fair passed Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell (3,402 points) on the all-time scoring leaders list in SU’s second round loss to UConn.

Fair followed head coach Felisha Legette-Jack from Buffalo to Syracuse following the 2021-22 season and helped transform the Orange’s program. Following turbulence after Quentin Hillsman’s resignation and an 11-18 record in 2021-22 under temporary head coach Vonn Read, SU won 20 games in the 2022-23 season and reached the Super 16 of the WNIT.

Though she could’ve declared for the draft after averaging 19.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game as a senior, Fair returned to Syracuse for her graduate season. Fair’s return to SU resulted in a record-breaking season, helping it win its first NCAA Tournament game since 2021 while becoming the 16th women’s player in D-I history to break the 3,000-point milestone.

The 2024 WNBA Draft is on April 15 and Fair was projected to be the No. 10 pick in ESPN’s mock draft from April 3.