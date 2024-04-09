Syracuse varsity 4 wins ACC Crew of the Week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse’s varsity 4 was named ACC Crew of the Week after they beat Yale and Cornell at the Cayuga Cup, the conference announced Tuesday.

The varsity 4, coxed by freshman Chloe Van de Meulebroecke, consisted of bow Mae Sweeney and strokes Elizabeth Vogt, Charlotte Ebel and Alice McNeil. Sweeney and McNeil were the only returners from the Orange’s last race at the ACC/Big 10/Ivy Duals, where they also finished first.

On Saturday, they covered the 2000-meter course in 7:06.1, two seconds in front of Yale and 42 in front of Cornell. Yale was ranked fifth, three spots ahead of the Orange, in the most recent Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association Poll.

“In our second race of the season it is super exciting to have a performance like we did today because it means we are building depth and self-belief we can compete with the best teams in the country,” SU head coach Luke McGee said in a press release. “It was really exciting to see the varsity four lead and win that race.”

This is the second time an SU crew has won this award this season, with the second varsity 8 winning it on March 26.

SU’s next race is this weekend at the UVA Invite in Lake Monticello, Virginia. They will face three top 20 teams in No. 7 Cal and No. 18 Oregon State on Saturday and No. 1 Stanford on Sunday.