SU announces 2024-25 Remembrance Scholars

Syracuse University announced the cohort of Remembrance Scholars for the 2024-25 school year in a Wednesday afternoon news release.

The program, now in its thirty-fifth year, honors the SU students killed in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 in 1981 over Lockerbie, Scotland. Thirty-five students are selected annually to represent the SU students and, as of last year, the flight crew and the other passengers who were killed.

“(The scholars) reflect the talent and promise of those students whose memories they honor,” SU’s Provost and Vice Chancellor Gretchen Ritter said in the release. “We are very proud to call them members of our University community.”

The 2024-25 Lockerbie Scholars, who come to SU for a year of study to represent the town of Lockerbie, are Cameron Colville and Anna Newbould.

The 2024-25 Remembrance Scholars are listed below: