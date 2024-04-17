SU announces 2024-25 Remembrance Scholars
Joe Zhao | Asst. Photo Editor
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.
Subscribe to our newsletter here.
Syracuse University announced the cohort of Remembrance Scholars for the 2024-25 school year in a Wednesday afternoon news release.
The program, now in its thirty-fifth year, honors the SU students killed in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 in 1981 over Lockerbie, Scotland. Thirty-five students are selected annually to represent the SU students and, as of last year, the flight crew and the other passengers who were killed.
“(The scholars) reflect the talent and promise of those students whose memories they honor,” SU’s Provost and Vice Chancellor Gretchen Ritter said in the release. “We are very proud to call them members of our University community.”
The 2024-25 Lockerbie Scholars, who come to SU for a year of study to represent the town of Lockerbie, are Cameron Colville and Anna Newbould.
The 2024-25 Remembrance Scholars are listed below:
- Alba Aljiboury, a policy studies and information management and technology major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors program.
- Linda Baguma, an international relations and political major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Adam Baltaxe, an international relations and Spanish major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Tanner Boshart, an economics, history and finance major in the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Danis Cammett, an international relations and applied data analytics major in the Renée Crown University Honors Program and a member of SU’s Army Reserve Officer Training program.
- Natalie Dolenga, an international relations major and Renée Crown University Honors Program member.
- Charlotte Ebel, a public relations and women’s and gender studies and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Luke Elliott, a citizenship and civic engagement and public relations major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Mason Garbus, a music education major.
- Joshua Garvin, a music industry major.
- Tabitha Hulme, a public health and health humanities major.
- Abigail Jones, a public relations and policy studies major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Rajan Joshi, an economics major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Sierra Kaplan, a health humanities and political science major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Kelsey Leary, an art photography major.
- Nadia Lyngdoh-Sommer, a sociology and law, society and policy major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Sophia Moore, a television, radio and film and sociology major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Zachary Murrary, a political science, policy studies and modern foreign language major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Ryan Myers, a public relations and psychology major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Mark Nzasi, a neuroscience and psychology major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Cheryl Olanga, a computer science major.
- Adya Parida, a computer science major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Jenna Poma, a policy studies and citizenship and civic engagement major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Tia Poquette, a policy studies major.
- Alekya Rajasekaran, a biotechnology major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Olivia Reid, a policy studies major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Mason Romero, a music education and music history and cultures major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Alie Savane, a biology major.
- Abigael Scott, a neuroscience and biology major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Yifan “Ivan” Shen, an architecture and music history and cultures major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Justine Smith, a political science and policy studies major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Joshua Spodek, a history and social studies education major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Alyssa Sutherland, a public health and women’s and gender studies major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Evelina Torres, a political science and citizenship and civic engagement major and member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Leondra Tyler, a neuroscience and psychology major.
Published on April 17, 2024 at 12:53 pm
Contact Stephanie: [email protected]