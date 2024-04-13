Benne Anderson sets Syracuse outdoor mile record at Friar Invite

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse track and field competed in a pair of meets this weekend, heading down to Gainesville, Florida, for the Tom Jones Memorial and traveling to Providence, Rhode Island, for the Friar Invite. Over the course of the weekend, SU’s athletes set 10 personal records and Benne Anderson broke the school’s outdoor record in the mile.

Anderson got the Orange off to a strong start in Providence, finishing first in the men’s mile in 3.58.81 for the best outdoor mile time in program history. The finish was just 0.03 seconds off Anderson’s personal-best time.

In the same event, Ruben Rojas Betanzos came in 21st (4:10.39) and Ryder Kriley placed 54th (4:21.99) — both setting career-best times.

There were more Syracuse personal records in the women’s mile. Leah Futey was the Orange’s highest finisher with a time of 5:11.93 and Madeline Lutz (5:24.02) and Lucy Zombek (5:25.09) each clocked personal bests in the event.

The Orange took the top two spots in the 110-meter hurdles with Isaiah Lewis coming in first in 14.51 seconds and Emanuel Joseph taking second place in 14.92 seconds.

The podium finishes continued for the Orange with Olivia Garner notching bronze (12.56) in the women’s 100-meter dash and setting a personal record. In the women’s 100-meter hurdles, CJ Fox came in second place in 14.80 seconds, followed by Olivia Etienvre in third (15.60) and Kirstyn Schechter in sixth (17.09). In the women’s 200, Shayla Ford nabbed bronze (26.16).

Alexander Segarra came in eighth in the men’s 800 with a time of 1:52.04.

Bethany Steiner also hit a personal best in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase, placing fifth in 10:59.68. In the men’s event, Julian Franjieh took third (9:01.00).

The meet concluded with the 5000-meter events. On the women’s side, Tess Fitzmaurice notched 12th with a time of 17:45.35 and Olivia Shattuck crossed 17th and ran a new personal record of 17:51.91. Joey Hendershot came in 29th in the men’s race (14:53.68) and ran a personal best. Noah Beveridge came in 45th (15:26.98) and Patrick Malone set a personal record, too, with a time of 15:36.47.

In Gainesville, Elijah Mallard got the weekend started for Syracuse with a personal best in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 51.32. Xayvion Perkins came 10th in the same event (52.72). In the women’s 400-meter hurdles, Shaleah Colaire placed fifth (59.12).

Trei Thorogood crossed 32nd in the competitive men’s 200-meter invite field with a time of 21 seconds.

In the 200-meter event, James Nmah came in 34th (22.42) in the men’s field and Peyton Rollins took 41st (25.78) in the women’s field.

On Saturday in Florida, Taleea Buxton crossed 12th in the women’s 100-meter hurdles in 14.07 seconds, followed by Rollins in 21st (14.64). In the men’s hurdles, Naseem Smith took third (14.17) and Anthony Vazquez came in fifth (14.28). In the men’s mile, Mallard notched seventh (47.64).

Next weekend, Syracuse will compete in the Wake Forest Invitational in Winston Salem, North Carolina, and in the UAlbany Spring Classic.