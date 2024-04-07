4 Syracuse runners compete in the Cortland Red Dragon Open

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse had four athletes compete in the Cortland Red Dragon Open in Cortland New York this weekend. All four athletes competed in the women’s 1500-meter race.

Sophomore Maddie Lutz had the best run for the Orange finishing fifth with a 5:09.17 time. Lutz did not compete in the outdoor season in her freshman year. Lutz was just over seven seconds behind the first-place-finisher Faith Coyle of Oswego State.

Sophomore Lucy Zombek finished in sixth place .18 seconds behind Lutz. In last year’s Cortland Open Zombek, she had her personal best in the 1500-meter finishing in 5:10.57. In the year since she scraped off more than a second as she finished today’s event with a time of 5:09.35.

Freshman Kayla Harding placed 23rd with a 5:44.76 time. She was in the top half of her heat as this was her fourth event as a member of the Orange.

Lastly, sophomore Lizzie Bigelow recorded a DNS, a disappointing result considering she had the best seed time in the meet. She was listed as the only seed with a time under five minutes. Bigelow did not run outdoors last year.

After a short week in Cortland, the Orange will be in Gainesville Florida and Providence Rhode Island. They are scheduled to compete in the Tom Jones Memorial (April 12-13) and the Friar Invite (April 12). Next week will be important as we are only a month away from the ACC Outdoor Championship in Atlanta.