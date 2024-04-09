Emilie Elde’s international experience led to breakout 1st season with SU

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

On Feb. 23, Emilie Elde was thrusted into the No. 1 singles spot against Clemson’s Eleni Louka. It was her first real opportunity on the premiere court after her debut went unfinished against Massachusetts on Feb. 18.

With the score tied at 5-5 in the first set, Elde had the opportunity to prove she belonged. She played up to her aggressive nature and sank Louka 7-5 before losing 6-1 in the second.

Every other contest was split once Elde’s fixture headed into the third and final set, meaning her third set would determine the match for Syracuse. Level at 6-6, the set went to a tiebreaker. Both players exchanged points while their respective teams watched anxiously. Finally, Elde pulled ahead and defeated Louka 7-3. As soon as the final point was recorded, Elde was mobbed by her teammates. She had her signature moment.

“I’m sure she will remember this match for a long time,” SU head coach Younes Limam said after the game.

In her first year at Syracuse, Elde, a sophomore from Norway, has emerged as one of the Orange’s top players. After just three matches, Elde played her next five on the No. 1 court, including against two powerhouses in No. 18 Duke and No. 4 UNC. Despite joining SU in January and not practicing with the team throughout the offseason, Elde has quickly blossomed into one of SU’s bright young stars.

Though Elde is new to Syracuse’s program, she brings vast international experience with her. Elde competed in the International Tennis Federation, which Limam explained is like the “minor leagues of pro tennis,” and elevated her game against elite competition.

Through competing in tournaments, Elde made a name for herself. While she was competing in France, she caught Limam’s eye.

Miranda Fournier | Design Editor

“I was very impressed with her demeanor,” Limam said. “Her powerful shots were something I was very attracted to. She has a big weapon with her serve.”

To establish herself early on, Elde leaned on her father and older sibling to guide her. Elde said she “grew up in a tennis family,” initially tagging along with her family to play. But Jon, Eldie’s father, quickly began coaching her.

Stemming from Jon’s initial guidance, Elde began playing in national championships before turning 10. Then, as a 12-year-old, she started competing internationally. Since Norway wasn’t a tennis powerhouse, Jon emphasized the importance of international tournaments to Elde.

“It’s important to see how (people in other countries) play and how they practice,” Jon said. “That gives motivation as well…and can help you develop different playing styles.”

One match that really stands out to her is the Nordic Championship in 2017. The match took place in Onslow, where Elde grew up. At just 15 years old, Elde was locked into an intense doubles match that went into a winner-take-all tiebreak.

“I was serving (up 15-14),” Elde recalled. “I just tried not thinking about the score. The rally was really long, and I just decided to go for it. I went down the line and made the winner (to win the match).”

Playing in international competitions, Elde developed an aggressive play style which helped her rise to a Division I-level player. Combined with her physically imposing stature, Elde understands she can play to an advantage while serving.

“I like to play aggressively,” Elde said. “(I have always) had fun playing with risk.”

Limam believes those traits have played a big part in Elde’s early opportunities with Syracuse.

“She likes to dictate the (pace) of play and likes to be aggressive, but sometimes you have to see what your opponent (can do),” Limam said. “You can’t play offensively all the time.”

But Limam also believes she still has a lot of room for growth. Limam explained she’s “technically sound” but has to get more comfortable at the net along with being more Unpredictable as a server.

Though Jon lives far away, Emilie still leans on her father for advice talking before every match. As her mentor, Jon said he “knows what (Elde) needs” and helps her stay true to her game.

“I watched her practice the most,” Jon said. “I know what she needs and where she wants to focus. We talk about how she wants to approach each match.”

On March 15, Jon traveled to Syracuse to see Elde take on then-No. 8 North Carolina State. Elde lost the first set 6-4 before winning the second 7-6 to force a third set. Elde prevailed 6-4 to help Syracuse pull off the upset.

In her first season with Syracuse Emilie Elde (left) has excelled as one of its best singles players. Jack Henry | Staff Photographer

“It was quite the experience to maintain focus to win her match and make sure (Syracuse) won the (overall) match 4-3,” Jon said.

Limam has been impressed with how quickly Elde has settled in and taken on big responsibilities despite limited time with her new coaches and teammates.

“She has come up big in some very big matches for us,” Limam said. “The (Clemson) match was on the line, and it came down to her court to finish and clinch for us.”

Elde believes her pregame preparation helps her prepare for anything that comes her way.

“I like to visualize different scenarios and what I would do (in those instances),” Elde said.

The majority of SU’s team is upperclassmen, but Elde has already shown she can be the face of the program. Strengthened by her father’s guidance and international playing experience, Elde has always been prepared to thrive.

“As long as there is momentum, there is potential,” Jon said.