Syracuse falls 13-2 to No. 17 Clemson in 5 innings

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Trailing 1-0 in the first inning, Syracuse issued a quick response after Clemson’s Maddie Moore hit a home run on starting pitcher Lindsey Hendrix’s second pitch of the game. Infielder Madelyn Lopez stepped up and blasted a solo homer to right field to tie the game. Yet, the Orange could only muster one more run Saturday afternoon.

Syracuse (16-15, 4-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) surrendered to No. 17 Clemson (25-11, 9-4 ACC) 13-2 in five innings. The Tigers had nine hits and picked apart the Orange’s rotation after generating six runs in the second and fifth innings. While troubled with fielding errors, Syracuse rarely found opportunities to score at the plate despite recording seven hits.

In the second inning, Hendrix struck out Grace Hiller with a 3-2 count after walking Alia Logoleo to first. But, consecutive errors cost Syracuse severely in this frame. Logoleo reached second after a sure fly out from Aby Vieira was mishandled by catcher Laila Morales-Alves. Arielle Oda reached on a fielder’s choice next, allowing the Tigers to load the bases and score Logoleo following an error by shortstop Kelly Breen.

The disaster didn’t end. Moore unleashed a ground ball to third base, sending Vieira home to extend the lead. But another fielding error enabled Moore to reach first base. After Moore stole second, Clemson’s Alex Brown knocked a two-RBI double.

While Syracuse struggled to get a third out, Clemson remained on bases during the frame, eventually bringing Brown and McKenzie Clark home. Hendrix then struck out Hiller to wrap up the second inning. With only three hits recorded, Clemson established an early and commanding 7-1 lead.

From there, Syracuse didn’t score until the bottom of the fourth. Breen cracked a single to center field, then Makenzie Foster bunted and beat the throw over to first base. Madison Knight laced a single to load the bases, and Gabby Lantier scored after a single by Rebecca Clyde.

On the other side, Syracuse’s fielding tightened up and avoided errors, but the effort soon collapsed in the fifth. With Logoleo on first base, Hendrix couldn’t adjust her pitching and committed a walk on Abi Stuart. Oda came out with a double to bring Logoleo and Stuart home, sliding to second on a throw.

Oda moved to third due to a wild pitch by Hendrix, and then scored following an error by SU’s Taylor Posner. Clemson extended its offensive momentum when Clark and Valerie Cagle blooped two singles for RBIs. Julia Knowler’s double to right field enlarged the gap to double-digits for Syracuse.

The Orange had the chance to narrow the deficit in the bottom of the fifth and avoid a run-rule. Angel Jasso led off with a single, then stole second by capitalizing on a Tigers’ error. After a walk on from Lopez and a single from Posner, the Orange loaded the bases for the first time all game. But they ended the contest with three straight outs, falling in the series opener to Clemson.