Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse’s (20-18, 4-11 Atlantic Coast Conference) Wednesday doubleheader against Canisius (14-15, 9-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) was canceled. With the score tied 2-2 in the top of the third inning, poor field conditions as a result of continuous rain led to the cancelation. The games were originally scheduled for April 3, but were canceled the day before due to inclement weather. The doubleheader will not be rescheduled, and the games will go down as a no-contest.

Before the cancellation, Syracuse scored in the first inning on an Angel Jasso solo home run. Then, Madelyn Lopez doubled and came around to score when Laila Morales-Alves hit an infield pop fly that fell to the ground on a miscommunication between Canisius first baseman Rosie Gomez and second baseman Emily Ilano.

Canisius tied the game at two in the top of the third on a two-run home run by Christie McGee-Ross to dead center.

The field crew poured quick dry and dirt on the field in the top of the third inning, attempting to keep the contest going, but the rain was too much to handle, forcing the cancellation.

The Orange now look to Friday for a weekend three-game road series against Pittsburgh. The Panthers sit a spot below SU in the ACC standings and one spot out of an ACC Tournament bid, so this series will prove to be big for the Orange, who hold onto the last spot.