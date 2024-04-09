Syracuse Mets host the only minor league baseball game on eclipse day

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

While NBT Bank Stadium usually stars top MiLB prospects Mark Vientos and Luisangel Acuña, astrophysicist Dr. Meredith Wells had the spotlight Monday afternoon. The ballpark was transformed for eclipse viewing, offering special food menus with planetary pierogies, eclipsed dogs, galaxy salt potatoes and moon rock dough.

“​​It’s a day that everyone in the ballpark is always going to remember,” Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol said.

On most Mondays during baseball season, the home of the Syracuse Mets and every other Minor League Baseball park in the country are silent. The day is typically used as a travel or rest day. Yet, on April 8, the Mets opened their gates, hosting the only MiLB game of the day and allowing fans to view the total solar eclipse in the comfort of the community ballpark before the team played the Worcester Red Sox.

The Mets began planning for the event in June 2023, Smorol said. Seeing that Syracuse would be in the totality of the eclipse, the organization wanted to host a game around the event.

Knowing the rareness of playing on the day, Syracuse requested a schedule change in September. The league, along with the Red Sox, agreed to the change, setting in motion a once-in-a-lifetime experience for central New York baseball fans.

Three hours before the first pitch, fans piled into the stadium, receiving complimentary blue eclipse glasses detailed with the Mets logo upon entry.

Jared Trush traveled from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to meet up with a group of friends who are central New York locals. Virginia natives Greg and Trish Fulton were in town seeing relatives. Although they were in town to see family and friends, the eclipse was an added bonus, they said.

Meghan Hendricks | Senior Staff Photographer

Fans enjoy concessions as they wait for the eclipse to reach totality. NBT Stadium served solar eclipse themed food, such as solar fries and planetary pierogis, in addition their regular menu items.

Then there was Roy Bullivant and his young son, Logan Bullivant, who came from nearby Manlius, New York. Logan had the day off from school and didn’t want to miss the opportunity.

“There are hundreds, maybe thousands of people that came from all across the world just to see this today,” Logan said. “Getting people here and getting to see new people that haven’t been here before, it’s an awesome experience.”

As fans found their way around the concourse, the Mets played educational videos on the jumbotron, explaining the phenomenon. An eerie sci-fi-esque playlist echoed in the background before the eclipse.

Though, some fans weren’t there for the eclipse. Local Tim Moynihan said he had the glasses if he wanted to see the eclipse but if he didn’t get the chance to do so, it would not be that big of a deal. The dollar Monday promotion and ensuing baseball game was enough to come to the park.

Fans usually enter NBT Bank Stadium and take their seats in the stands, but many were invited on the field as the clock struck closer to 3:23 p.m. Event staff escorted fans onto the right field warning track so they could view the eclipse — which perched in the sky between home plate and third base.

Trush said one of the benefits of viewing the game at the stadium was the structure. Rather than finding a state park with limited food, beverage, restroom and parking organization, NBT had it all. Another benefit for Trush was his love for baseball.

“We knew the eclipse was happening and then we saw we could piggyback that with a baseball game,” Trush said, donning his Philadelphia Phillies cap. “I love going to minor league games because they’re economical compared to the major leagues.”

With minutes to go before totality, Smorol and Dr. Wells surrounded the pitching mound, explaining to viewers the ever-changing image in the sky. Players from the Mets and Red Sox wore their glasses and stood along the infield grass.

Meghan Hendricks | Senior Staff Photographer

In order for everyone to enjoy the eclipse, fans with seats in areas unable to view are welcomed onto the field. People crowded the outfield to watch the historic event.

The Mets kept the eclipse theme going throughout the day. While fans looked to the sky for entertainment, songs like Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” and Corey Hart’s “Sunglasses At Night” blared from the speakers.

A cloudy overcast halted the initial reaction of the crowd. The Fultons were in Nebraska for the August 2017 eclipse and said the clouds were much more of a factor this time around, though the sky was much darker in Syracuse. They ultimately chose Syracuse since the path of totality brought them closer to family.

Danny Tripodi, a former social media worker for the Syracuse Mets, was at the event simply as a fan. Tripodi said at first he was disappointed with the cloud cover but, in the end, he thought it made it a cooler viewing experience.

Yet as Syracuse reached totality 23 minutes past the hour, Mother Nature made way for the viewing experience. The ballpark turned dark, the only lights being cellular devices and the concourse. Bonnie Tyler’s 1983 hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” was played on repeat, becoming the park’s soundtrack. And for a few seconds, the moon shadowed the sun.

“It’s a big deal and you want to see this and be with people and say where you were for an eclipse,” Smorol said.

Fans looked up in awe and admired what they saw. As the sun crept back into view, the music continued. This time, it was all about the sun: “Soak Up The Sun”, “Pocketful Of Sunshine” and “Walking On Sunshine.”

Though fans had already gotten their money’s worth and scarfed down special ballpark treats, eventually it was time for a ball game. The field returned its usual star power with a few additions. Newly hired Syracuse football head coach Fran Brown threw the ceremonial first pitch, garnering a sizable ovation from the crowd.

At 5:05 p.m., Mets’ pitcher Mike Vasil began the game, throwing the first pitch to Red Sox shortstop Nick Sogard. And yet, an entire event had already taken place.

The Mets recorded just one hit and no runs in a 9-0 loss. But the impact of the day wasn’t lost on those in attendance, including the Bullivants.

“It’s an all-day event,” Roy said. “Coming here at 2 p.m., and the game doesn’t start until 5:30. “It’s nice to know the stands are gonna be full and the people in line were really happy at an event that was more than just baseball.”