Syracuse’s varsity 8 rises to No. 7 in IRCA/IRA poll after Pac-12 Invitational

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse mens rowing’s varsity 8 moved up two spots to No.7 in the Intercollegiate Rowing Coaches Association/Intercollegiate Rowing Association Men’s Division 1 Week 1 varsity 8+ poll released Wednesday.

The Orange were ranked ninth in the preseason poll on March 22 and have since beaten No. 11 Stanford and No. 21 Oregon State, by no less of a margin than five seconds, and loss to No. 2 California at the PAC-12 Invitational.

SU scored 228 points in the Week 1 poll, a 22-point improvement from the preseason poll. The Orange are 70 points behind new No. 1 Harvard and only nine points behind No. 6 Brown.

Next week, Syracuse takes on No. 14 Cornell and Navy in the 67th annual Goes Trophy on Lake Onondaga.