No. 4 Syracuse blows 7-goal lead, falls 18-17 in 2OT to No. 13 Cornell

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

ITHACA, N.Y. — Syracuse repeatedly had the game in its hands. Yet Cornell just wouldn’t go away. SU’s 7-0 first-quarter lead evaporated into a 14-10 halftime advantage. Even more concerning, a 16-10 lead late in the third quarter became just 16-15 with 5:29 to play.

Though, the Orange still had a chance to shut the Big Red’s comeback down for good as they had possession once the game clock ticked under 1:30. But a Sam English turnover went the other way and resulted in a CJ Kirst game-tying goal. A once-sure blowout became an unthinkable reality for Syracuse.

That reality soon shifted to a nightmare. Mason Kohn lost the ensuing faceoff to Marc Psyllos, who sprinted from midfield to the cage and sent a go-ahead goal past Will Mark with 10 seconds left. SU needed a hero to send it to overtime, and English answered the call. Jake Stevens picked up the ground ball off a faceoff battle and fed it to English, who bolted downfield and scored a goal with one second remaining, making up for his previous blunder.

Still, in overtime, English committed another crucial mistake. With 2:19 left in the extra period, English floated an errant pass toward Christian Mulé at X and the ball dribbled out of bounds. Yet the Orange made key stops in response, forcing off-balance Cornell shots to carry them into double overtime.

The two sides traded wasted possessions to begin the final period. Syracuse, though, had a prime chance at a game-winner after Joey Spallina hit a cutting Finn Thomson wide-open, though his shot was stalled by Cornell goalie Wyatt Knust. It proved to be the final mistake SU could make. Kirst put a shot by Mark on the other end to end a stunning blown loss for the Orange.

No. 4 Syracuse (9-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) gave up a lead as large as seven goals in a 18-17 double overtime loss to No. 13 Cornell (6-3, 2-1 Ivy League) Tuesday evening. Spallina and Hiltz quickly recovered from their previous outing with a combined 12 points. The Orange fired on all cylinders versus the Big Red’s weak defensive unit — which was ranked 55th in the nation in efficiency prior to the game — but their defense allowed the most goals they have all season long, leading to a shocking upset win for Cornell.

To commence the contest, SU’s attack performed night and day from when it faced Notre Dame. It was stagnant a few days ago. But versus Cornell, Syracuse opened up vast pockets of shooting space through pristine ball movement.

A cross-crease feed from Hiltz to English resulted in the latter ripping the game’s first goal. Kohn won each of the next two ensuing faceoffs, which both ended in goals from Hiltz that came off passes at X by Spallina and Mulé, respectively.

Dominance continued to reign on the Big Red. The Orange received a pair of man-up chances in a row and scored on both of them. On the second, Syracuse rapidly rotated the ball around its attacking zone but Spallina got the last touch off a pass from Hiltz and whipped a sidearm shot past Cornell goalie Matthew Tully.

The Orange found themselves up 6-0 by the time the Big Red registered their second shot of the game at the 4:59 mark of the first quarter. SU’s long poles like Billy Dwan and Riley Figueiras pushed Cornell’s attack to the middle, where it was greeted by an aggressive group of Syracuse short-stick midfielders. Possessions were short for the Big Red, and they couldn’t remain at bay with the Orange on the other end.

A between the legs pole goal from Dwan made room for a 7-0 SU cushion. It was Syracuse’s largest game-opening run of the season.

But a hectic stretch of play ensued. From Dwan’s goal until the 13:02 mark of the second quarter, Cornell embarked on a 4-0 run. In that time period, SU offensive coordinator Pat March was ejected, while its attack committed two costly turnovers that led to two Big Red goals. The Orange eventually settled back in.

Cornell Attack C.J Kirst unleashes a game-winning shot in double overtime against Syracuse. Maxine Brackbill | Photo Editor

Spallina got Syracuse back on track with an unassisted goal just over three minutes into the second quarter. Then, Kohn beat Psyllos for a faceoff victory and completed a give-and-go with Carter Rice as Kohn finished past Tully for the faceoff man’s sixth goal of the year.

In the latter half of the second, Spallina darted out from X and dodged left while guarded by Cornell’s Jayson Singer. Spallina patiently waited for a cutting teammate and naturally, Thomson freed up near the right crease. He received a pass from Spallina for an easy finish to increase SU’s lead to 12-6. A Michael Leo goal off a Mulé assist quickly made it 13-6.

Cornell didn’t easily waste away, though. It entered halftime within striking distance of Syracuse after it scored four of the last five goals of the second quarter, trailing just 14-10. A scintillating six-point first half (three goals, three assists) from Big Red attack Michael Long kept them tight on the scoreboard.

They were even given plenty of opportunities to make major in-roads on Syracuse’s lead to start the second half. Kohn coughed the ball up after opening the third quarter with a faceoff win. Yet Cornell’s ensuing attacking trip was long and unproductive — four shots and zero goals. Figueiras forced Long into a turnover on the Big Red’s following possession, leaving Syracuse to garner some much-needed insurance goals.

First, it was Spallina, who darted out from X and fired a shot on the run that he placed into the top shelf of the cage. Spallina was back to work on SU’s following offensive possession, where he passed to the right crease for Luke Rhoa who pump-faked scored on Tully to put the Orange up 16-10.

Cornell pulled together for another grand response. This time, it was a 5-0 run where Kohn got burned at the faceoff X and the Big Red’s unabating attack delivered with consistency. Long and Kirst matched SU’s attacks as the two combined for 10 goals and 15 points.

The Orange gave Cornell’s stars too much leeway. It led to a fierce comeback by the Big Red and left Syracuse in a late-game situation where it had little room for error. English’s costly turnovers in the fourth quarter and overtime proceeded to be SU’s nail in the coffin.