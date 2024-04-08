Syracuse men’s lacrosse drops to No. 7 in Week 9 Inside Lacrosse Poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse men’s lacrosse (9-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) has been ranked No. 7 in the Week 9 Inside Lacrosse Poll released Monday. After an 18-17 loss to then-No. 13 Cornell, SU fell three spots. The previous week, after a loss to then-No. 1 Notre Dame, the Orange dropped one spot to No. 4.

Coming off its loss to Notre Dame, the Orange had the chance to bounce back against Cornell — a team it hadn’t beat since 2019. SU looked to be well on its way to a victory, jumping out to a 7-0 lead. Six different players scored goals for the Orange, including an acrobatic between-the-legs finish from Billy Dwan with 4:40 remaining in the first to give SU a sizable advantage.

Then disaster ensued. After arguing a potential offsides call which led to Cornell’s second goal, Syracuse offensive coordinator Pat March was ejected. The Big Red scored four straight goals cutting SU’s lead to 7-4. Though the Orange settled back in and led 14-10 at halftime.

Syracuse added two more goals to increase its lead to six. Michael Long scored for Cornell with 1:53 left in the third, which started a run of seven straight goals for the Big Red. Ryan Goldstein tied the game up with 20 seconds to go before Marc Psyllos won the ensuing faceoff and scored 10 seconds later to give Cornell its first lead of the game.

Syracuse tied the game with one second left through Sam English, sending the game to overtime. After a scoreless first overtime period, Finn Thomson was denied by Wyatt Knust on the crease in the second overtime. C.J. Kirst proceeded to score the game-winner the next time down the field for Cornell as the Orange fell for the third time in overtime this season.

Joey Spallina led Syracuse with seven points (three goals, four assists), while Jake Stevens had four assists and English registered a hat trick. Will Mark saved 15 shots, but the Orange fell short and lost their second straight game.