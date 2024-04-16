Notre Dame cornerback Clarence Lewis transfers to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Notre Dame cornerback Clarence Lewis announced his commitment to Syracuse out of the transfer portal on social media Tuesday. Lewis, a 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back from Edison, New Jersey, made 23 starts with the Fighting Irish.

Lewis was a graduate student senior in 2023 and has one year of eligibility remaining. He appeared in all 13 games in 2023 for Notre Dame, making a pair of starts and finishing with nine tackles, a pick-six and three pass breakups.

Back in 2020, Lewis was named Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Back of the Week for his performance in ND’s 41-25 regular-season finale win over Syracuse. He led the game with 12 tackles, the most by a Fighting Irish player in a single game since Julian Love’s 12 vs. USC in 2018. The performance was tied for the most tackles on the weekend by an ACC defensive back, and Lewis also had the most solo stops.