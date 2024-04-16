The Everson’s enamel exhibit brings forgotten art form back to life

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Polished enamel bowls and wall decorations shine in the Everson Museum of Art. The art was common in the 20th century before waning in popularity for decades, but the museum is giving museum-goers an opportunity to rediscover the “jewel-like” pieces.

“In an age of cell phones, it’s kind of alien to see a bowl or a cup that is lavished with such rich, careful decoration,” Curator of Ceramics Garth Johnson said. “The bright side is that people are finding their way back to enameling.”

“Jewels from the Fire: 20th Century Enamels” is a collection celebrating the beauty of enamel work as it regains popularity in modern art. The exhibit debuted at the Everson on Feb. 10 and is on display until Aug. 18.

All of the exhibit’s pieces are from the Everson’s existing collections. Curators Steffi Chappell and Johnson chose artwork that showed a range of enameling techniques and highlighted many artists.

“The Everson has an amazing collection of 20th-century enamel works that many museum visitors or enamel enthusiasts might not know about,” Chappell said. “This exhibition gives us the chance to share these works with a wider audience.”

For Amanda di Grazia, who visited Everson for the first time, the enamel exhibit was the highlight of her trip. Di Grazia brought her mom with her to enjoy the museum. She said the exhibit was whimsical and she liked how each artist approached the medium uniquely.

“What resonates with me is the abstract shapes and colors — lots of bright colors,” di Grazia said. “There’s a lot of kid joy in it.”

“Fruits of Plenty,” a foot-tall iridescent bowl by Edward H. Winter, caught di Grazia’s attention. In his piece, Winter experimented with a new technique he called “crazing” or “crackling,” where he layered hard and soft enamel to create segmented lines along the inside of the bowl.

Winter’s wall pieces “Flowers” and “Harvest” are the largest in the exhibit, each made of six panels and composed of enamel on steel. The pieces depicted bright flora against stark dark backgrounds. The leaves and small fruit in the pieces have little shadow, making them look one-dimensional.

“Overall, the public has only a fraction of the interest in enamel art that we had 75 years ago,” Johnson said. “But that is changing because of an uptick in maker spaces and technology that make it easier for people to learn.”

Chappell said she wanted to expose audiences to the art’s jewel tones, depth of color and history. Interest in enamel art has decreased since the 20th century, but new technology and access to the art make strides in supporting the rise in recent interest.

“This show gave us the chance to spotlight these beautiful works in the museum collection,” Chappell said. “I hope (that audiences) take the time to truly enjoy the beauty of these artworks.”