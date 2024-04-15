Take a trip to Beaver Lake Nature Center or see Hadestown at this week’s events

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Esports for InclusiveU

Syracuse community members are welcome to join InclusiveU’s Peer2Peer social group for an evening of esports at the Barnes Center at The Arch. The group will meet in the Barnes lobby and head down to the ESports gaming room together.

When: April 15 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Where: Barnes Center at the Arch, ESports room

Volunteer in Pete’s Giving Garden

This week, spend time with your friends in Pete’s Giving Garden at the Inn Complete. Attendees will prepare garden beds for seedlings, which the Wellness Initiative will plant in May. Pete’s Giving Garden plans to donate grown vegetables to a food pantry this summer.

When: April 17 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Behind the Inn Complete

Disability Pride Week Pet Therapy

Celebrate Disability Pride Week with your favorite fuzzy friends. The pet therapy program will be available during the entire week for students to de-stress. The program is in partnership with PAWS of CNY and Pet Partners of CNY, according to the event’s page.

When: April 18 from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m.

Where: Barnes Center at The Arch, 103

Walking & Yoga Series

Join a certified yoga instructor at Beaver Lake Nature Center to explore five different walks in their Walking & Yoga Series. The class will begin with a 15-minute introduction walk followed by 30 minutes of walking and 30 minutes of yoga. Be sure to dress appropriately for the weather!

When: April 16 from 10 to 11:15 a.m.

Where: Beaver Lake Nature Center

Hadestown

The Broadway musical “HADESTOWN” is in Syracuse this week. The musical follows the stories of Orpheus and Eurydice alongside Hades and his wife Persephone. The national tour will make its stop in Syracuse from Tuesday to Sunday.

When: April 16 to April 21

Where: Landmark Theatre