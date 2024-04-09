Gallery: Syracuse’s ‘once in a lifetime’ eclipse in photos
Micah Greenberg | Contributing Photographer / The Daily Orange
A pair of protective glasses rests on Otto the Orange's nose while the mascot poses with fans. A large crowd waited nearby in line for an eclipse photo op.
Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange
Binghamton residents Alex Gilson and Jill Sanders wait for the eclipse on SU’s Shaw Quadrangle. The pair waited over four hours to see the eclipse.
Ella Chan | Contributing Photographer / The Daily Orange
Tyler A. Holder, Liz Clarke and Rebecca (left to right) gather on the Museum of Science and Technology’s lawn prior to the solar eclipse. Clarke and Rebecca traveled all the way from Boulder, Colorado, to witness the eclipse with friends. "If Liz had not messaged me, I wouldn't have seen the eclipse. I don't know if I would have even known it was happening," Holder said.
Micah Greenberg | Contributing Photographer / The Daily Orange
Noah Goldstein hunches over his laptop outside, fine-tuning his equipment for eclipse observation. He was one of many spectators with telescopes on the Quad.
Joe Zhao | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange
Children climb trees at Onondaga Lake Park to catch a better view of the eclipse.
Micah Greenberg | Contributing Photographer / The Daily Orange
A yellow labrador leaps in fear as it meets its mechanical counterpart, as part of the campus events leading up to the eclipse. A circle of onlookers gathered to watch the two chase each other on the grass.
Maxine Brackbill | Photo Editor / The Daily Orange
Jake DeNicola traveled from New York City to film the eclipse from Green Lakes’ shore with his 16mm film camera. Caily Herbert, DeNicola’s girlfriend, said she picked Green Lakes because of the hiking trails and distance from the city.
Ella Chan | Contributing Photographer / The Daily Orange
Alongside NASA representative Lindsay Hays, Inclusion Program Coordinator Sierra Messina-Yauchzy teaches Riley Romeiko, aged 3, about the solar eclipse at a Museum of Science and Technology sensory learning booth. The booth taught visitors about the pathway of the moon during an eclipse using a tactile aid. "New York state will not experience totality again for 55 years, so it's quite a big deal for us given that a lot of the adults won't be around to see it. It's a once in a lifetime experience," Messina-Yauchzy said.
Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange
Jimbo Talbot leads the Rhythmic Connections drum workshop in collaboration with the Barnes Center at The Arch. "I love the sound of quiet,” Talbot said, referencing his favorite moment of the eclipse. The workshop marked an end to a day of celebrations for students.
Alexander Zhiltsov | Staff Photographer / The Daily Orange
Students gather on SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry's main quad moments before totality.
Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange
Matthew Todd and his dog Walter prepare for the eclipse on the quad. Proper eyewear was important for all observers to prevent eye damage.
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor / The Daily Orange
AJ Chavar, the SI Newhouse School of Public Communications’ teaching fellow in immersive journalism, captures the eclipse through photo and video. Like many other Newhouse classes, Chavar dismissed his section during the event with an assignment to document the eclipse celebration.
Maxine Brackbill | Photo Editor / The Daily Orange
As the eclipse closes in, people sit at their park benches in Green Lakes State Park and stare at the sky. The midday sunset still drew applause from the crowd despite overcast skies.
Micah Greenberg | Contributing Photographer / The Daily Orange
SU sophomore Logan Wagner (left) and junior Sammy Karp (right) don their eclipse glasses in awe as the sky dims.
Sadie Jones | Staff Photographer / The Daily Orange
Before the Moon Shadow 5K race, onlookers searched the sky for slivers of the solar eclipse through the heavy cloud coverage at Long Branch Park in Liverpool.
Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange
At 3:23 pm, the quad turns to night. Students congregate in the center of campus to observe the eclipse.
Joe Zhao | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange
Today's cloudy weather in Syracuse made it hard to see the entire eclipse process. However, as clouds parted and passed, eclipse watchers could look at the phases through their eclipse glasses.
Joe Zhao | Asst. Photo Editor / The Daily Orange
The sky darkened as the eclipse reached totality. The cloudy weather didn’t dampen the excitement of viewing this rare spectacle in the Syracuse area
Sadie Jones | Staff Photographer / The Daily Orange
Runners in the Moon Shadow 5K receive medals after crossing the finish line. The race, tickets for which were sold out, began just minutes after the solar eclipse reached totality at Long Branch Park.