Gallery: Syracuse’s ‘once in a lifetime’ eclipse in photos

Ella Chan | Contributing Photographer / The Daily Orange

Alongside NASA representative Lindsay Hays, Inclusion Program Coordinator Sierra Messina-Yauchzy teaches Riley Romeiko, aged 3, about the solar eclipse at a Museum of Science and Technology sensory learning booth. The booth taught visitors about the pathway of the moon during an eclipse using a tactile aid. "New York state will not experience totality again for 55 years, so it's quite a big deal for us given that a lot of the adults won't be around to see it. It's a once in a lifetime experience," Messina-Yauchzy said.