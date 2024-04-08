Light up your week with these solar eclipse events

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

As the moon covers the sun in Syracuse for the only time this century, the city has planned several events to commemorate the occasion. From on-campus celebrations to festivals throughout the city, make this eclipse memorable through these events.

On campus:

Solar Eclipse Viewing Event and Celebration

Show up and show out in Syracuse for the 2024 eclipse. Barnes Center at The Arch Recreation and Hendricks Chapel are teaming up for a community eclipse viewing event. The celebration will include a unique sound bathing experience and a guided meditation. Eclipse glasses will be provided.

Where: Shaw Quadrangle

When: April 8 from 2:30-4 p.m.

College of Arts & Sciences Celebrates the Eclipse

As the moon obscures the sun, celebrate with friends on the Shaw Quadrangle and enjoy an event from SU’s College of Arts & Sciences. While the U.S. will see a solar eclipse in 2044, Syracuse isn’t set to have an eclipse for 120 years. The Department of Physics will host several educational events, along with SU Libraries providing an instrument that turns light into sound for visually impaired students to experience the eclipse.

Where: Shaw Quadrangle

When: April 8 from 1:30-4 p.m.

In the city:

2024 Solar Eclipse Festival

Join the Museum of Science & Technology to observe the eclipse. Head to the East Lawn of the museum for food trucks, tabling activities, eclipse glasses and more.

Where: Museum of Science & Technology, East Lawn

When: April 8 from 12-4 p.m.

It’s a Total Eclipse of the Park

Join the Skaneateles Library and Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce this Monday for a community eclipse watch party. The celebration will include games, crafts and celebrations of the astronomical event. Free eclipse glasses are available at the Skaneateles Library from now until after the event as long as supplies last.

Where: Austin Park

When: April 8 from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Moon Shadow 5k

Race for time following the solar eclipse at Onondaga Lake Park. The solar eclipse will be directly overhead in Syracuse at approximately 3:23 p.m. and last for a whopping 2 minutes and 27 seconds. The 5k begins immediately after the eclipse. The race benefits David’s Refuge, an organization that supports caregivers in East Syracuse.

Where: Willow Bay at Onondaga Lake Park

When: April 8 at 2 p.m.

Eclipse Party

Go crazy with astro-discovery during the eclipse alongside the Beaver Lake Nature Center. Enjoy fun for all ages with crafts, games, photo opportunities and more. The event is free with park admission ($5/vehicle) but be sure to RSVP for free eclipse glasses.

Where: Beaver Lake Nature Center

When: April 8 from 1:30-4 p.m.