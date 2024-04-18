From Bruce Springsteen’s show to Walnutpalooza, this weekend has it all

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

JMA Wireless Dome

After postponing his concert in October, Bruce Springsteen is finally performing in the JMA Wireless Dome on Thursday. The New Jersey native is known for his pioneering rock hits like “Dancing in the Dark,” “Born in the U.S.A.” and “Glory Days.” Springsteen will be performing alongside his band, E Street Band. Tickets for Springsteen’s show are available online.

When: April 18, 7:30 p.m.

Price: $60.50 – $786.50

Redgate

Redgate and Phi Kappa Theta fraternity are collaborating for Walnutpalooza this Friday. The concert features six hours of live music from artists and groups FEƎM, Caroline Bergan, Mimicking Mars, The Gritty Jawns, Luna and The Carpets, Nancy Dunkle, Hydrogen, XO and Bella Fiske. Walnutpalooza will also feature food trucks and vendors such as Callé Tropical and Vintage Yard. All proceeds will go to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. To buy tickets, send $7 to @suphikap on Venmo or pay at the door.

When: April 19 at 3 p.m.

Price: $7 presale, $10 at the door

The 443 Social Club & Lounge

This Friday, Jamie McLean Band is performing at the 443. The band’s music combines “New Orleans soul, middle Americana roots, Delta blues and New York City swagger,” according to its website. The three-piece band has performed among artists like Gregg Allman, Aaron Neville and Dr. John. Tickets for the show are available online.

When: April 19 at 7 p.m.

Price: $23.11 – $55.09

Funk ‘n Waffles

The Seapods are performing this weekend at Funk ‘n Waffles. Originally from New York, the five-piece band centers around Americana and rock genres. The jam band has toured together for over 35 years and is known for their albums “Matinee Idols” and “Superman Curse.” Tickets for the show are available online.

When: April 19 at 8 p.m.

Price: $18.22

Middle Ages Brewing CompanyBB Dang is performing this Friday. This Rochester, NY cover band plays modern hits at festivals, bars and casinos across the country. The six-piece group mainly performs pop and rock tracks but also includes elements of country music into their sets. Tickets for the show are available online.

When: April 19 at 8 p.m.

Price: $12.83

The Dollhouse and Mudpit

Walk Me Home, Leisure Hour, Spelunking and Paper Rabbit are performing this Friday at “Dollpit.” Each student band performs tracks in the punk rock genre. The Dollhouse and Mudpit are co-hosting the show. Tickets are available online or presale. Direct message The Dollhouse or Mudpit on Instagram for the address and information.

When: April 19 at 9:30 p.m.

Price: $7 presale, $10 at the door

Disclaimer: Anish Vasudevan is the editor-in-chief for The Daily Orange and a member of FEƎM. He did not influence the editorial content of this story.