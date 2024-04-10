Lil Yachty, Teezo Touchdown to perform at Block Party

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

University Union will host Lil Yachty, Teezo Touchdown and ISOxo along with student DJ group FEƎM for this year’s Block Party on April 26 at 7 p.m.

Lil Yachty is a rapper, singer and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia. Lil Yachty has dabbled in several genres with his latest album, “Let’s Start Here,” combining alternative rock and hip hop.

The album debuted at the top of the Billboard Top Rock & Alternative Albums list in January 2023. Outside of music, he’s collaborated with several different brands, started his own nail polish brand “Crete” and launched a frozen pizza company “Deep Cuts Yachty’s Pizzeria.” His most recent release, “A Cold Sunday,” dropped in February 2024 and debuted on the Billboard Singles Hot 100 chart.

Teezo Touchdown will join Lil Yachty in the lineup. Rolling Stone named the Texas native’s freshmen album, “How Do You Sleep At Night,” “the future of rap rock.” Touchdown has been featured on songs by artists such as Drake, Tyler, the Creator, Travis Scott and André 3000.

Rounding out the three visiting performers is ISOxo. After releasing a few singles, ISOxo teamed up with RL Grime for the song “Stinger” and went on an eight-stop tour in 2022. In 2024, he collaborated with Skrillex at OMFG and performed at music festivals like Ultra, Coachella and Electric Forest.

FEƎM is made up of four SU seniors: Dominic Brancoli, Michael Lieberman, Max Cohen and Anish Vasudevan. The group will “bring their eclectic mix of house, disco, UKG and dance music to their largest space yet,” according to the press release.

Disclaimer: Anish Vasudevan is the editor-in-chief for The Daily Orange and a member of FEƎM. He did not influence the editorial content of this story.