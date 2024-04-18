SU dining facilities, campus store to go cashless in fall 2024

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s dining facilities and campus store will stop accepting cash starting in the fall 2024 semester, according to a Thursday news release.

SU’s campus store and dining locations — the university’s residential dining facilities, food courts in Schine Student Center and Goldstein Food Hall, on-campus cafés and convenience stores — are joining its Parking and Transportation Services and the JMA Wireless Dome in adopting the “cashless” model, which made the shift in August 2021 and December 2022, respectively.

Due to the increase in contactless payment options associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the SU community has “moved away from cash usage,” the release states. According to the release, the campus saw only 3% of all retail and dining transactions conducted with cash in 2023.

The locations will stop accepting cash in the upcoming fall semester but will continue to take all major debit and credit cards and ‘CUSE Cash — which SU’s Auxiliary Services is further emphasizing amid an increase of on-and-off-campus businesses accepting these accounts, according to the release. Campus facilities that currently accept Dining Dollars and mobile payment options, such as Google and Apple Pay, will continue to do so.