Uncontested executive candidates win SA spring elections
Lars Jendruschewitz | Asst. Photo Editor
German Nolivos, Reed Granger and Alexis Leach will serve as the next president, vice president and comptroller, respectively, for Syracuse University’s Student Association, SA Board of Elections Chair Otto Sutton announced in a campus-wide email Saturday.
This year’s spring general elections, which saw a voter turnout of 743 students, also featured an internal constitution referendum. The proposal was not passed after failing to reach the 10% participation requirement for its approval to be valid, Sutton wrote.
The number of students who participated in this year’s election, which ran from April 1 to 5, slightly decreased from the last SA general election cycle – which saw a voter turnout of 863 students, or around 5.61% of the undergraduate population.
The referendum, had it been passed, would’ve changed the association’s name to Student Government Association (SGA), and added new positions and an adjusted judicial structure. Elected SA President Nolivos previously expressed support for the proposed revisions.
Nolivos, Granger and Leach ran unopposed for their positions in SA’s 68th session, and each received over 90% of the vote. Several candidates on their “Listen, Learn, Lead” ticket were also elected, including current SA Speaker Kennedy Williams and Speaker Pro Tempore Richard Maj to one of the association’s at-large assembly seats.
Despite running uncontested, the Nolivos-Granger campaign received endorsements from several current and former student government leaders, including SA presidential and vice presidential incumbents William Treloar and Yasmin Nayrouz. They were also endorsed by the members of SUNY ESF’s Mighty Oak Student Assembly and SU’s Helpful and Ethical Leadership Project.
“I am absolutely thrilled to see what incredible work German and Reed will be able to accomplish in their upcoming administration,” Treloar wrote in a statement to The Daily Orange. “Their commitment to finding creative policy solutions to student issues and creating a welcoming environment for all students on campus has been clear since the day they joined The Association.”
The 2024 SA electees are listed below:
- Valeria Serrano to the position of assembly representative for the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications
- Nicole Cheah to the position of assembly representative for Newhouse
- Jack McCarty to the position of assembly representative for Newhouse
- Heath Megnin to the position of assembly representative for the Martin J. Whitman School of Management
- Robert Schmidt to the position of assembly representative for Whitman
- Julia Moreno to the position of assembly representative for Whitman
- Reva Murkar to the position of assembly representative for the School of Architecture
- Adam Baltaxe to the position of assembly representative for the College of Arts and Sciences
- Riley Hammond to the position of assembly representative for the College of Arts and Sciences
- Carly Phung to the position of assembly representative for the College of Arts and Sciences
- Kennedy Williams to the position of at-large assembly representative
- Phoenyx Peltier to the position of at-large assembly representative
- Luis Gomez to the position of at-large assembly representative
- Richard Maj to the position of at-large assembly representative
- Madison Camp-Lane to the position of at-large assembly representative
- Matthew Byrne to the position of at-large assembly representative
- Jaqueline DiPaolo to the position of at-large assembly representative
- Tim Wong to the position of at-large assembly representative
- Riga Czarkowski to the position of at-large assembly representative
- Nadin Prabhu to the position of at-large assembly representative
- Dennis DiSantis to the position of at-large assembly representative
- Timothy Phelps to the position of assembly representative for SUNY-ESF
- Daniel Vera to the position of assembly representative for SUNY-ESF
- Bailey Cunha-Bustamante to the position of assembly representative for SUNY-ESF
- Zachariah Grande to the position of assembly representative for the School of Information Studies
- Kate Richter to the position of assembly representative for the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs
- Leela Amarasiri to the position of assembly representative for Maxwell
- Nana Akua Osei-Wusu to the position of assembly representative for Maxwell
- Syed Haider to the position of assembly representative for the College of Visual and Performing Arts
- Spencer Chan to the position of assembly representative for VPA
Published on April 6, 2024 at 3:15 pm
Contact Julia: [email protected]