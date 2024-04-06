Uncontested executive candidates win SA spring elections

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

German Nolivos, Reed Granger and Alexis Leach will serve as the next president, vice president and comptroller, respectively, for Syracuse University’s Student Association, SA Board of Elections Chair Otto Sutton announced in a campus-wide email Saturday.

This year’s spring general elections, which saw a voter turnout of 743 students, also featured an internal constitution referendum. The proposal was not passed after failing to reach the 10% participation requirement for its approval to be valid, Sutton wrote.

The number of students who participated in this year’s election, which ran from April 1 to 5, slightly decreased from the last SA general election cycle – which saw a voter turnout of 863 students, or around 5.61% of the undergraduate population.

The referendum, had it been passed, would’ve changed the association’s name to Student Government Association (SGA), and added new positions and an adjusted judicial structure. Elected SA President Nolivos previously expressed support for the proposed revisions.

Nolivos, Granger and Leach ran unopposed for their positions in SA’s 68th session, and each received over 90% of the vote. Several candidates on their “Listen, Learn, Lead” ticket were also elected, including current SA Speaker Kennedy Williams and Speaker Pro Tempore Richard Maj to one of the association’s at-large assembly seats.

Despite running uncontested, the Nolivos-Granger campaign received endorsements from several current and former student government leaders, including SA presidential and vice presidential incumbents William Treloar and Yasmin Nayrouz. They were also endorsed by the members of SUNY ESF’s Mighty Oak Student Assembly and SU’s Helpful and Ethical Leadership Project.

“I am absolutely thrilled to see what incredible work German and Reed will be able to accomplish in their upcoming administration,” Treloar wrote in a statement to The Daily Orange. “Their commitment to finding creative policy solutions to student issues and creating a welcoming environment for all students on campus has been clear since the day they joined The Association.”

The 2024 SA electees are listed below: