SASA brings fluorescent colors to campus with Holi celebration
Solange Jain | Contributing Photographer / The Daily Orange
Students throw blue, pink and orange powder in the air to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, love and spring. Syracuse University’s South Asian Student Association, who hosted the event with SU’s Asian Students in America, recommended attendees wear white.
Solange Jain | Contributing Photographer / The Daily Orange
Students filled the Women’s Building field Saturday afternoon for the celebration. The Hindu holiday represents good triumphing over evil.
Solange Jain | Contributing Photographer / The Daily Orange
Attendees cover one another with the event’s colored powder. The celebration’s colors have specific meanings, such as red symbolizing love and fertility.
Solange Jain | Contributing Photographer / The Daily Orange
A student already covered in color braces for impact. By the end of the event, the Women’s Building field was covered in splotches of yellow, red and blue.
Solange Jain | Contributing Photographer / The Daily Orange
Two attendees take a selfie while covered in colored powder from head to toe. Along with the powder, Syracuse University’s South Asian Student Association provided music and food to guests.
Solange Jain | Contributing Photographer / The Daily Orange
A group of attendees throw colored powder as they take a photo. No white shirts were left uncovered by the time the event ended at 4 p.m.