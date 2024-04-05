A 4.8 magnitude earthquake centered in NJ shook parts of Syracuse, CNY

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck roughly four miles outside of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey at 10:23 a.m. Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey. Syracuse and central New York residents felt the shakes despite being 200 miles from the epicenter.

A seismic monitor in Scipio Center, located roughly 40 miles southwest of Syracuse, reported an intensity of 2.6, according to the USGS. Another monitor in Williamstown, located roughly 40 miles north of Syracuse, reported an intensity of 2.7.

This post will be updated with further reporting.