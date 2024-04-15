Mayor of Florence, Italy, to deliver 2024 commencement

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Dario Nardella, the mayor of Florence, Italy, will deliver the commencement address for the class of 2024 on May 12 at the JMA Wireless Dome, the university announced Monday night.

Chancellor Kent Syverud wrote that Florence has “hosted generations” of SU students. Over the last 60 years, tens of thousands of students have participated in the Daniel and Gayle D’Aniello Syracuse University Program in Florence, according to the release.

“His leadership of such a globally significant artistic, cultural and historical city, along with his collaboration with city leaders across Europe, will make for an inspired Commencement message,” Syverud wrote.

Nardella was first elected mayor in 2014. Along with his current position, Nardella is the Special Rapporteur for Ukraine at the European Union Committee of the Regions and the secretary general of Eurocities, a nonprofit organization of more than 200 large cities advocating for improved urban policy.

“It’s always an honor and a privilege when one is called to address young people,” Nardella wrote in the release. “But, we should always be aware that with honor and privilege also comes responsibility, more so, when the recipients are young professionals who will one day be our future leading class.”