Lizzy McAlpine’s ‘Older’ is a personal, artistic milestone

In the world of indie-folk music, there’s something special about Lizzy McAlpine’s presence. She has paved her way in the music industry since 2016, but recently gained traction when her hit song, “Ceilings,” began trending on TikTok. McAlpine has since collaborated with renowned artists like Niall Horan and Noah Kahan.

McAlpine released her third album, “Older,” on April 5 after a much-anticipated wait following the drop of her last album, “five seconds flat,” in 2022. Unlike her earlier releases, “Older,” as the name suggests, articulates newfound maturity in McAlpine’s music. The album’s complexity can move listeners to tears, make them want to dance around and even leave them at a loss for words.

In early 2024, McAlpine released two singles, “Older” and “I Guess,” which both appear on the album. “I Guess” speaks to the uncertainty of love and life while “Older” represents the fear of aging through a cycle of good and bad with an unclear ending. Both songs are lyrically compelling and uniquely reflect McAlpine’s signature sound, giving fans early insight into the main themes and moods of the album before its release.

“Older” is clearly a more intimate and reflective product of McAlpine’s work than her past albums, exploring her life in greater depth by uncovering vulnerable topics like navigating grief and growing up. The song’s layers are guided by creative and heartfelt lyrical narratives that encapsulate McAlpine’s life as she asks fans to see her for who she is.

“Somewhere I lost all my senses/I wish I knew what the end is/Over and over/Watch it all pass/ Mom’s getting older/I’m wanting it back,” she sings.

Diverse instrumentation and vocal intricacies add to the already emotionally complex album. “All Falls Down” is a prime example as the song builds from a quiet ballad to a big band production, incorporating a variety of musical techniques. The dramatic incline is exciting to listen and sing along to as you can hear the angst in her voice and the music.

“March” is the 13th and most vulnerable track of the album. Similar to the 13th tracks of her previous albums, the piece is dedicated to McAlpine’s late father who passed away on March 13, 2020, and the fluctuating weight of grief over time.

“Never looked much like my father/One year older but somehow I feel younger/I see him more now that he’s gone/Or maybe I just see him in everything,” she sings.

“Older” isn’t a particularly “fun” album compared to her last album, “five seconds flat,” which felt more playful and juvenile. Despite a few upbeat, melodic tracks, there is purpose in the intricate messages of each slower song.

McAlpine’s style is geared toward raw emotional storytelling, typically in the form of slow, lyrical pieces.

“We captured something really special and my goal with the record and the rollout was to not get in the way of the music. The only thing that matters is the music,” McAlpine said in an Instagram post.

Considered a fan favorite on the new record, “Vortex” is a perfect end to the album, summarizing McAlpine’s works’ central theme of maturation. Her writing shines on the song’s bridge, using imagery of “spinning out in a vortex” to capture the uncertainty caused by the pain and toxicity of a previous relationship. McAlpine’s honesty persists with the crescendo of the bridge as she sings.

“Cause I always come back when I need a new song,” she sings. “And I’m tired of this and the way that it feels/I’m not there anymore/This has never been real/We’re just awful together and awful apart/I don’t know what to do anymore.”

There is power behind her lyrics and story of contemplating difficult relationships as she explains the abuse she faced in the past and her refusal to put up with it anymore.

“Someday you’ll come back/And I’ll say no,” she sings, followed by two minutes of optimistic chords, making it a truly triumphant moment to end the record.

“Older” marks a significant milestone in McAlpine’s musical journey regarding her growth both personally and artistically. The entire record resonates with authenticity and is a clear testament to her talent, validating the space she occupies in her field and cementing herself in its future.