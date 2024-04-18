Letters from our community in response to campus unionization efforts

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

As members of our community continue to send Letters to the Editor, we will continue to update this page.

Syverud, Ritter should support workers unionization efforts to address hardships

Dear Chancellor Syverud and Provost Ritter,

In some ways, I am loath to write this letter as I’m ignorant of how running a university works. It can’t be easy. I also know you both as kind human beings, and your support of our creative writing program has made it possible for our students to excel here.

Yet my late daddy was a labor organizer who put his body on the line in the 1950s to help working people secure benefits that in some ways saved my own family economically. During strikes when I was small, we often ate what union members shared from their gardens and what could be shot in the woods.

Also, for some years when my son was a baby, I worked as an underpaid adjunct professor, teaching five sections of comprehensive examinations at two universities for aggregate fees smaller than what Harvard University University paid me for a single poetry class.

So when I was contacted by workers I know are personally devoted to our students, and those workers asked whether I could support their efforts in forming a union by writing this letter, I had to say yes. And I urge you, from the compassion I know you both have, to say yes with me.

Not many years ago, a devoted staff member reached out to faculty for financial help, and I also know hard-working people on staff at Syracuse University University taking second jobs to put food on family tables. So I write to urge you to support their efforts to form a union and address their hardships.

I write with gratitude for their service to our students and for how both of you show your care for said students every day as well. Thanks for considering.

With hope and deep respect,

Mary Karr

Peck Professor of Literature, Trustee Professor

After successful unionization efforts, SGEU calls for similar recognition for staff workers

To Chancellor Syverud and the Syracuse University administration,

The members of Syracuse Graduate Employees United understand that we are not the only groups on campus that have had to deal with precarious working conditions, lack of support and protections and sub-standard pay. Our colleagues who feed us, run our libraries and make our departments run should not have to work in these kinds of conditions and we believe that all workers on campus should thrive as members of this community.

SGEU is a union of over 1,100 graduate student workers who perform various kinds of labor at Syracuse University. We conduct research, teach undergraduate students, support campus initiatives and perform other essential jobs to make this a prestigious university. As workers on campus, we believe that SU works because we do.

This is why we, the members of SGEU, proudly support the unionization campaigns of the clerical staff, student library workers and student food service workers at Syracuse University. It was only a year ago when we were in the same position as the clerical and food service worker campaigns are in. We believe unionization will increase accountability in university labor relations and improve the labor conditions for all workers on campus, benefitting the university community and the larger central New York community.

SGEU recognizes all the work that the clerical staff, hourly food service workers and hourly librarians do to maintain the status of the university. We call for Syracuse University to voluntarily recognize these campaigns and their right to unionize and fight for better wages and working conditions. Now is a time for recognition and respect for the basic requirements for dignity and decency at Syracuse University for all workers.

Syracuse Graduate Employees United

Student food service workers call for better wages, more respect

Today, I stand before you not just as a graduate hourly student worker but as a voice for all of us who have tirelessly worked in the dining halls. We are a crucial part of this institution, ensuring every student, staff and visitor receives the nourishment they need with a smile, regardless of our own circumstances.

However, it’s high time our voices are heard, our work is respected and our rights are protected. We are gathered here to initiate a change — a change that is overdue. A change that recognizes our dedication and addresses our struggles.

First, we demand better wages. Despite the essential services we provide, many of us struggle to make ends meet. Our wages do not reflect the cost of living, nor do they equate to the skill and effort we bring to our roles. It’s not just a matter of fairness, it’s a matter of survival.

Second, we seek improvements in our working conditions. Our environment should be safe, healthy and conducive to productivity, not just a checkbox for compliance. We’ve faced challenges that have been overlooked for too long, from inadequate equipment to insufficient breaks. It’s time our workplace becomes a space where dignity and safety are not just promised but practiced.

Moreover, we call for respect — a fundamental human right. Our roles should not define our worth. The lack of acknowledgment and appreciation undermines our contributions and erodes our morale. We deserve to be treated with dignity, to have our voices heard and our concerns addressed with sincerity and urgency.

Additionally, we advocate for better implementation and enforcement of rules. Policies and procedures are in place but their inconsistent application and, at times, complete disregard leave us vulnerable and undervalued. We need a transparent system that ensures fairness and accountability.

Lastly, we demand transparency in job listings and openings. Opportunities for advancement and development should be accessible to all, not hidden or reserved for a select few. We seek a clear, fair and equitable process for all current and prospective employees.

Unionization is not just about addressing these issues. It’s about building a community where we support one another, where every worker’s contribution is recognized and where we all have the opportunity to thrive. It’s about creating a workplace that reflects the values we stand for as an institution.

We are not just asking for changes; we are demanding what is rightfully ours. It’s time we stand together, united in our cause, for better wages, improved working conditions, respect, fairness and transparency. Let’s make our voices heard, let’s make our work respected and let’s make our rights protected.

Regards,

Nawazish Shaik

SU’s ‘small-campus feel’ is a reflection of its staffers. They should be valued more.

Dear Chancellor Syverud and Provost Ritter,

Hello, and a happy spring to both of you.

I’m just writing to express my heartfelt support for the workers of Syracuse University as they move to unionize. Again and again, in my travels, I hear this about our university: that we are a big, wonderful university that feels like a small, wonderful university. When a student finds himself or herself in need of advice or direction, or is confused and floundering in any way, he or she can always find help from staff. I once heard this described as a “two-degree of separation” advantage that Syracuse has over other universities; if the staff member helping a student solve a problem doesn’t know the answer, he or she will know (and reach out to) someone who does. This makes for a beautiful small-campus feeling that few other schools can offer. Problems get solved quicker this way, with a personal touch, and the student thus feels more valued and feels the university itself as a sort of congenial, extended family. This can, I believe, be traced directly back to the positive attitude and true “school spirit” of our staff – they believe in, love and support their university and I think it is

imperative that their university also believe in, love and support these invaluable workers.

Warmly,

George Saunders

Writer and proud member of the Creative Writing Program and English department

Adjuncts United call for neutrality for workers looking to unionize at SU

Administrators,

Through my representation of Adjuncts United unit members over the past years I have been privileged to have many frank and encouraging conversations with many campus leaders about labor, equity and respect for campus employees. I write today to convey appreciation for those individual conversations. And to ask for your collective voice in remaining supportive of neutrality regarding labor organizing on campus.

Thinking back to 2005 and 2006, when Adjuncts United began organizing, I experienced the university climate as relatively quiet about neutrality. In fact, push back and denial of organizing rights from some academic units created a stressful time for many folks, ultimately contributing to me losing my teaching position for the spring 2006 semester. Navigating that has informed my efforts to protect labor rights over these 18 years. While I would hate for job loss to happen to another employee as they exercise their rights in 2024, I must trust it will not. And I applaud university leadership for voicing neutrality regarding the recent graduate student organizing, marching for recognition, negotiating and ratifying their agreement.

On behalf of Adjuncts United bargaining unit members (420+ faculty in spring ‘24), I want to highlight the critical work of the university office and support staff. Teaching, especially contingent teaching, would be much more difficult in this large institution without the readily offered expertise of office admins, lab assistants, tech staff, maintenance folks and others. I have heard repeatedly that administrative staff across campus often work to onboard new contingent faculty, especially those hired just before the semester. These individuals keep the university running, yet in my University Senate role as co-chair of the Women’s Concerns Committee, I have listened while female staff members share their experiences navigating the vulnerabilities of low pay, unreasonable job expectations and lack of recognition.

I encourage you to extend neutrality to all employees working toward collective representation at Syracuse University.

Sincerely,

Laurel Morton, Adjuncts United President, and Part Time Design Instructor, VPA

All SU students deserve to have basic needs met, secured. Fair working conditions are part of this.

To the Campus Community,

We, undergraduate student members of the Youth Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) chapter and the Undergraduate Labor Organization (ULO) at Syracuse University, stand with the student library and food service workers in their effort to unionize.

As their classmates, friends, roommates and peers, we have seen firsthand the challenges student workers face trying to juggle campus jobs with their studies, clubs, sports, socializing and so much more. Late night shifts make this juggling act incredibly difficult. Low wages make this juggling act incredibly difficult. Limited sick leave makes this juggling act incredibly difficult!

Without a voice in the workplace, student workers are unable to collectively bargain to change these injustices and we wholeheartedly support their right to do so. Student workers are struggling to pay their bills as Syracuse has experienced some of the most dramatic rent hikes in the country. Additionally, food services workers, who are overwhelmingly international students, have expressed that many are dealing with disrespect, bias and unfair treatment in their workplace with no way to address these issues when they arise.

Student Library and Food Service workers have come together to demand a voice through unionizing, a path that will allow them to exercise collective, democratic power to make decisions about their working and learning conditions. We, members of ULO, YDSA and the undergraduate community, had the opportunity to support the Syracuse Graduate Student Employees in their organizing effort last year and have seen the ways they have massively improved their working conditions through the establishment of their union. Now, one year later, we wholeheartedly support student library and food service workers in their decision to fight for their right to unionize and improve their workplaces, too.

All students at Syracuse University deserve to be well-rested, well-fed and securely housed. All students deserve to make the most of their education, whether they work campus jobs or not.We stand behind our working peers in their effort to unionize, and we ask that SU administration does the right thing by not engaging in union-busting tactics.

Forever in Solidarity,

Undergraduate Labor Organization, Youth Democratic Socialists of America

Alana Coffman (ULO), Jake Snelling (YDSA)

SGEU unionization success reflects need for a food service, library workers union

To whom it may concern:

I am writing in support of the Syracuse University student food service and library union campaign. I have signed the faculty letter of support.

I have heard directly from students who work in food service, specifically about how they feel that working conditions are inadequate and also do not support good academic outcomes for them and how they feel that their voices are not heard. I have heard from international students, with uncertainty in their voices, saying that they are not even sure what is possible to ask about or understand in terms of working conditions.

Separate, but related, the graduate student union effort clearly has improved things for graduate students. I heard just last week of a substantive raise for graduate assistants and can only guess that this was the result of union negotiations. This seems only fair. Their pre-raise compensation sounded about the same as what I heard about 10 to 15 years ago at some other universities. It is not to anyone’s benefit for students to be stressed by working conditions and inadequate compensation.

Let’s welcome a collective voice for food service and library workers as well. It’s really good for all of us.

Sincerely,

Ian M. Shapiro, PE

Professor of Practice