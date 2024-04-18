Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse defender Katie Goodale and attack Emma Tyrrell are among 25 nominees for the 2024 Women’s Tewaaraton Award. The Tewaaraton is acknowledged as the award given to the top collegiate lacrosse player in the nation.

In her senior season, Goodale has led Syracuse’s defense to become one of the top units in the country. Goodale was originally added to the watch list on March 28. Thus far in 2024, Goodale has tallied 33 caused turnovers and 31 ground balls while also playing a key role on SU’s draw unit, totaling 36 draw controls.

Tyrrell has broken out in her graduate season, leading SU with 49 goals. She’s found the back of the net three or more times in 9-of-15 games this season, helping the Orange to their first Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title in program history. SU head coach Kayla Treanor has mentioned her belief that Tyrrell should be a finalist for the award multiple times this season. With her spot on the final 25, she moves one step closer. Tyrrell’s sister, Meaghan, was a finalist for the award twice in her Syracuse career.

Syracuse is one of seven teams in the nation with multiple players in the Tewaaraton’s final 25. The five finalists for the award will be announced May 9 while the winner will be announced after the NCAA tournament on May 30.