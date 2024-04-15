Delaware forward Jyáre Davis commits to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Delaware transfer Jyáre Davis has committed to Syracuse, he announced on social media Monday. The 6-foot-7 forward was on campus Saturday for his official visit alongside Mount St. Mary’s guard Dakota Leffew.

In 32 starts this past season, Davis averaged 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 46.6% from the field. He earned All-Colonial Athletic Association Second Team honors and helped the Blue Hens to a 10-8 conference record.

Davis began his collegiate career at Providence but opted to redshirt the 2020-21 season before transferring. In his first year with Delaware, he averaged 9.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 60.6% — a mark that ranked sixth-best in the Coastal Athletic Association.

In the 2022 CAA Tournament, Davis was named Most Outstanding Player after leading the fifth-seeded Blue Hens to an automatic NCAA Tournament bid — only the sixth-ever for the program. He also finished the 2021-22 campaign as a finalist for the Kyle Macy Award, given annually to the nation’s best freshman.

During the 2022-23 season, Davis reached double figures in 27 of his 31 starts for Delaware and his average scoring numbers ballooned to 15.3 points per game. He earned All-CAA Third Team honors that year.

Out of high school, Davis — a Delaware native — was ranked the No. 1 prospect in the state and the No. 49 small forward nationally, according to 247Sports. He was the 2019 Delaware Gatorade Player of the Year and represented USA Basketball at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

Davis’s commitment marks SU’s second get out of this year’s transfer portal after Eddie Lampkin Jr. (Colorado). A commanding and experienced two-level scorer, Davis will likely share minutes with incoming five-star freshman Donnie Freeman at the power forward position.