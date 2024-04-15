Former Syracuse guard Justin Taylor transfers to James Madison

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse guard Justin Taylor announced his commitment out of the transfer portal to James Madison on social media Monday. Taylor, a Charlottesville, Virginia, native, now moves closer to home and heads to the school where his mother played college basketball. With Taylor’s commitment, half of the Orange players who entered the portal have found a new school.

Taylor entered the portal four weeks ago after starting all 32 games he played for SU. In the 2023-24 season, Taylor moved into the starting lineup and was forced to play forward due to injuries despite being a guard. He finishes his Syracuse career with 281 points, 179 rebounds and 50 assists.

Maliq Brown, Quadir Copeland and Mounir Hima are the three Syracuse players remaining in the portal while Peter Carey has committed to Siena and Benny Williams to Central Florida.