Joey Spallina, Will Mark among 25 nominees for Men’s Tewaaraton Award

Syracuse attack Joey Spallina and goalie Will Mark are among the 25 nominees for the 2024 Tewaaraton Award. The Tewaaraton is given to the best college lacrosse player in the country.

In his sophomore season, Spallina has led one of the best attacks in the country. In 14 games, he’s accumulated 76 points — already surpassing his total from 2023. Against North Carolina Saturday, Spallina entered the top 10 for single-season assists in SU program history. Spallina’s 3.36 assists and 5.43 points per game both rank fourth in the country. As a sophomore, he’s the only underclassman nominee.

After transferring from LIU ahead of last season, Mark has transformed into one of the best goalies in the country. In 2024, Mark has allowed just 10 goals per game and holds a 56% save percentage. He’s been steady in net all season, but in recent weeks he’s elevated his game to another level. On March. 20 against then-No. 4 Duke, Mark allowed just four goals and recorded 14 saves for a season-high 78% save rate.

In the past six games, Mark has saved nearly 70 percent of the shots he’s faced. Against North Carolina this past Saturday, Mark made five saves in the fourth quarter to help Syracuse hold on for a 10-9 win.

The five finalists for the award will be announced May 9 while the winner will be announced after the NCAA tournament on May 30.